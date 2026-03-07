Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star told to stop fishing about Lewis Hamilton 'romance'

Melbourne is all set for a Sunday dripping with star power at Albert Park

It's the only thing that might cause more headlines this weekend than F1’s sweeping new regulations, a Kim Kardashian appearance at the Australian Grand Prix.

Albert Park in Melbourne hosts the first race of the 2026 season, with the lights due to go out at 3pm local time on Sunday (March 8). That’s 4am in the UK, and 11pm ET Saturday in the US.

There will be much focus on the grid before the race as well, and the Ferrari garage, with speculation rampant that Kardashian - 45-year-old TV reality megastar and Skims founder - could take her rumoured romance with Lewis Hamilton up another notch.

It was right at the end of January that the bombshell dropped that Kardashian and seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton had spent a weekend together at a luxury Cotswolds retreat.

Since then we have had further reports of meetings in Paris and Arizona as well as the pair ‘going public’ for the first time as they watched Super Bowl LX together in San Francisco.

Welcome to 2026 and a 'Hamildashian' world, and things could be about to get even wilder.

Sky Sports F1 insider asks big Kim x Lewis question

As the countdown to Sunday’s race in Melbourne ramps up, eager fans are already using private jet tracking sites to find out whether Kim K is heading to Australia on her reported $150million Gulfstream ride.

And Sky Sports F1 insider Ted Kravitz raised the possibility of a very special celebrity appearance on Sunday, only to be scolded by his colleagues.

Kravitz, speaking on the channel’s ‘Paddock Uncut’ show, reacted to Rachel Brookes speaking about Hamilton’s more positive persona so far in 2026, compared to the miserable days of his first year at Ferrari in 2025.

He said: “Maybe happiness in his personal life? When’s she [Kardashian] gonna come, when’s she gonna come? The Kardashian private jet, do we know the registration?

“Can you imagine when Kim K comes into the paddock?”

The response from Brookes was short and sweet, telling Kravitz to “stop fishing”.

Star power - why Kim K in Melbourne makes so much sense

We will find out soon enough whether Kardashian will be on site in Melbourne on Sunday, and the star power and media value of such an appearance would be truly staggering for the sport.

F1 is now a huge deal, and it is entering a new era in the US with Apple TV, which just made the F1 movie produced by none other than Hamilton. And this is the first race of the new 2026 season and a new era of sporting regulations.

As for timings, pretty much ideal for the US market. The countdown to the start in Australia will begin at 10pm EST (7pm PST) on Saturday, basically primetime Stateside.

In short, the publicity and promotional value of Kim deciding now is the right time to appear in an F1 paddock, would be absolutely insane.

Time to get the popcorn.

