Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star told to stop fishing about Lewis Hamilton 'romance'
Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star told to stop fishing about Lewis Hamilton 'romance'
Melbourne is all set for a Sunday dripping with star power at Albert Park
It's the only thing that might cause more headlines this weekend than F1’s sweeping new regulations, a Kim Kardashian appearance at the Australian Grand Prix.
Albert Park in Melbourne hosts the first race of the 2026 season, with the lights due to go out at 3pm local time on Sunday (March 8). That’s 4am in the UK, and 11pm ET Saturday in the US.
There will be much focus on the grid before the race as well, and the Ferrari garage, with speculation rampant that Kardashian - 45-year-old TV reality megastar and Skims founder - could take her rumoured romance with Lewis Hamilton up another notch.
It was right at the end of January that the bombshell dropped that Kardashian and seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton had spent a weekend together at a luxury Cotswolds retreat.
Since then we have had further reports of meetings in Paris and Arizona as well as the pair ‘going public’ for the first time as they watched Super Bowl LX together in San Francisco.
Welcome to 2026 and a 'Hamildashian' world, and things could be about to get even wilder.
READ MORE: FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict
Sky Sports F1 insider asks big Kim x Lewis question
As the countdown to Sunday’s race in Melbourne ramps up, eager fans are already using private jet tracking sites to find out whether Kim K is heading to Australia on her reported $150million Gulfstream ride.
And Sky Sports F1 insider Ted Kravitz raised the possibility of a very special celebrity appearance on Sunday, only to be scolded by his colleagues.
Kravitz, speaking on the channel’s ‘Paddock Uncut’ show, reacted to Rachel Brookes speaking about Hamilton’s more positive persona so far in 2026, compared to the miserable days of his first year at Ferrari in 2025.
He said: “Maybe happiness in his personal life? When’s she [Kardashian] gonna come, when’s she gonna come? The Kardashian private jet, do we know the registration?
“Can you imagine when Kim K comes into the paddock?”
The response from Brookes was short and sweet, telling Kravitz to “stop fishing”.
Star power - why Kim K in Melbourne makes so much sense
We will find out soon enough whether Kardashian will be on site in Melbourne on Sunday, and the star power and media value of such an appearance would be truly staggering for the sport.
F1 is now a huge deal, and it is entering a new era in the US with Apple TV, which just made the F1 movie produced by none other than Hamilton. And this is the first race of the new 2026 season and a new era of sporting regulations.
As for timings, pretty much ideal for the US market. The countdown to the start in Australia will begin at 10pm EST (7pm PST) on Saturday, basically primetime Stateside.
In short, the publicity and promotional value of Kim deciding now is the right time to appear in an F1 paddock, would be absolutely insane.
Time to get the popcorn.
LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
‘Almost don’t want to drive’: Max Verstappen is ‘emotionally drained’ by F1’s new 2026 cars
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the brutal truth
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
Latest News
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the brutal truth
- 34 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star told to stop fishing about Lewis Hamilton 'romance'
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Merch: Where to buy ALL teamwear including new Lewis Hamilton Ferrari kit, McLaren latest and more
- 2 hours ago
F1 Australian Grand Prix Tickets: The full guide to 2026 prices and how to buy for 2027
- 3 hours ago
Made in Australia, majestic in Monaco: The dress that stole F1's wedding of the year
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- Today 07:25
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- Today 10:35
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
- Yesterday 08:30
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march