close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lance Stroll in front of the Australian flag

Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA

Lance Stroll in front of the Australian flag — Photo: © IMAGO

Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA

Aston Martin battled another issue with their Honda power unit

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

For Lance Stroll, it's all or nothing. The Canadian Aston Martin F1 driver missed both the third practice session and qualifying.

F1 team principal Adrian Newey revealed that he must consult with the FIA to determine whether Stroll is even allowed to compete at the Australian Grand Prix.

The issue centres on the 107% rule, which requires a driver’s lap time to be within 107% of the fastest Q1 time.

Aston Martin has been battling issues with their engine for weeks, and with Honda facing a shortage of spare parts, the team is playing it safe. This cautious approach has led to a shaky start to the season, and the Melbourne round is still presenting plenty of challenges.

READ MORE: Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Newey Confers with the FIA

Newey plans to meet with the FIA to explore all possible options for Stroll. "It's clear the AMR26 has the pace for competition, so tonight we'll discuss with the FIA how we can get Lance on track tomorrow," he explained.

Alonso Highlights Major AMR26 Challenges

Fernando Alonso managed to get out of the garage and keep up with some of the field. Although the Spaniard recorded the 17th fastest lap time.

Alonso also pointed to issues with Aston Martin's components: "We're short on batteries and can't take too many risks tomorrow, but we hope to complete as many laps as possible.

"We're all in this together, and everyone at the team and Honda is working incredibly hard to turn things around."

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:18.518
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.293s
3Isack HadjarRed Bull+0.785s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.809s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.862s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.957s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.960s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.476s
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+2.729s
10Gabriel BortoletoAudiNO TIME
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
12Oliver BearmanHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
13Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
14Pierre GaslyAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
15Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
16Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
17Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
18Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
19Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
20Max VerstappenRed BullELIMINATED IN Q1
21Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q1
22Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1

F1 HEADLINES: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

Related

Aston Martin Australian Grand Prix Lance Stroll

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying

Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 04:55
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes in race against time to fix F1 car after HUGE Australian GP crash

Mercedes in race against time to fix F1 car after HUGE Australian GP crash

  • Today 05:25

Just in

10:02
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
09:57
Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling
09:42
Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash
08:24
Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying
07:30
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered F1 2026 Regulations

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered

Yesterday 14:46
F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026 F1 Qualifying

F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026

Yesterday 11:57
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams F1 on TV

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams

Yesterday 08:30 8
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix? F1 2026 Explained

F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?

March 5, 2026 13:25
Ontdek het op Google Play
x