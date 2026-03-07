Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA
Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA
Aston Martin battled another issue with their Honda power unit
For Lance Stroll, it's all or nothing. The Canadian Aston Martin F1 driver missed both the third practice session and qualifying.
F1 team principal Adrian Newey revealed that he must consult with the FIA to determine whether Stroll is even allowed to compete at the Australian Grand Prix.
The issue centres on the 107% rule, which requires a driver’s lap time to be within 107% of the fastest Q1 time.
Aston Martin has been battling issues with their engine for weeks, and with Honda facing a shortage of spare parts, the team is playing it safe. This cautious approach has led to a shaky start to the season, and the Melbourne round is still presenting plenty of challenges.
READ MORE: Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying
Newey Confers with the FIA
Newey plans to meet with the FIA to explore all possible options for Stroll. "It's clear the AMR26 has the pace for competition, so tonight we'll discuss with the FIA how we can get Lance on track tomorrow," he explained.
Alonso Highlights Major AMR26 Challenges
Fernando Alonso managed to get out of the garage and keep up with some of the field. Although the Spaniard recorded the 17th fastest lap time.
Alonso also pointed to issues with Aston Martin's components: "We're short on batteries and can't take too many risks tomorrow, but we hope to complete as many laps as possible.
"We're all in this together, and everyone at the team and Honda is working incredibly hard to turn things around."
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18.518
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.293s
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.785s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.809s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.862s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.957s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.960s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.476s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+2.729s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|NO TIME
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|21
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
F1 HEADLINES: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix
- Today 04:55
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?
Latest News
Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling
- 19 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
- 14 minutes ago
Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash
- 34 minutes ago
Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
- 2 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- Today 07:25
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
- Yesterday 08:30
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march