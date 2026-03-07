For Lance Stroll, it's all or nothing. The Canadian Aston Martin F1 driver missed both the third practice session and qualifying.

F1 team principal Adrian Newey revealed that he must consult with the FIA to determine whether Stroll is even allowed to compete at the Australian Grand Prix.

The issue centres on the 107% rule, which requires a driver’s lap time to be within 107% of the fastest Q1 time.

Aston Martin has been battling issues with their engine for weeks, and with Honda facing a shortage of spare parts, the team is playing it safe. This cautious approach has led to a shaky start to the season, and the Melbourne round is still presenting plenty of challenges.

Newey Confers with the FIA

Newey plans to meet with the FIA to explore all possible options for Stroll. "It's clear the AMR26 has the pace for competition, so tonight we'll discuss with the FIA how we can get Lance on track tomorrow," he explained.

Alonso Highlights Major AMR26 Challenges

Fernando Alonso managed to get out of the garage and keep up with some of the field. Although the Spaniard recorded the 17th fastest lap time.

Alonso also pointed to issues with Aston Martin's components: "We're short on batteries and can't take too many risks tomorrow, but we hope to complete as many laps as possible.

"We're all in this together, and everyone at the team and Honda is working incredibly hard to turn things around."

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

