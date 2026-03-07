Australian Grand Prix EIGHT-CAR pileup sends F1 and FIA a major Melbourne warning

Albert Park is the venue again for the first Formula 1 race of the season this Sunday

Usually in Formula 1 it's impossible to predict whether a grand prix race start is going to go perfectly with all drivers getting through lap one... or just a huge mess which needs to be stopped with a red flag.

For the start of 2026 though there are fears that the latter scenario could be at an increased risk due to the new regulations for this season. Welcome to the Australian Grand Prix.

To put this as simple as possible, the new engines for 2026 require some charging before getting a perfect start off the line - and this takes time, and is not a simple procedure.

Article continues under video

Ferrari, and customer teams that run their engines such as Cadillac and Haas, seem to have an advantage in that their cars take far less time to ensure they get the quickest start they can off the line.

For the Mercedes, Ford (Red Bull powertrains if you want to get technical), Audi and Honda (warning: this article is an Aston Martin joke free zone) powered cars, this perfect getaway takes a little longer.

Too long in fact, to the point that by the time the red lights come on and go out for the race start, they don't quite have the same power that the Ferraris do.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 Season Preview: Hamilton can finally win record eighth title

F1 starts could be more dangerous than ever

Now if you are a Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari fan, you may be saying 'boo-hoo' to the other teams and 'just get better', and I certainly understand the sentiment, especially as Fred Vassuer claimed he raised concerns over the new start procedure back in 2025.

This isn't just about teams having better ways to limit turbo lag though, drivers are finding the new start procedure extremely complicated. And should multiple or even just one F1 driver get the procedure badly wrong come lights out in Melbourne, it could lead to a catastrophic race start.

The Albert Park circuit is not immune to first-corner carnage either. The 2002 season is largely remembered as Michael Schumacher's win and podium tour (he was never off it) but the start of the season was carnage.

The race start saw Ralf Schumacher in his Williams get off the line superbly, overtaking his brother's Ferrari before making a charge on the other red car and pole position man Rubens Barrichello.

As Barrichello braked for turn one slightly early, Ralf was completely caught out, crashing into the Ferrari's rear wing at 150mph before launching over the car and grazing Barrichello's crash helmet before landing on all four wheels and into a barrier without injuries. Barrichello too was ok but the incident sparked chaos behind them with six other cars wiped out from the race.

Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Nick Heidfeld, Jenson Button, Olivier Panis and Allan McNish all had to retire with damaged cars on lap one. Eight cars were eliminated in one fell swoop and it was incredibly fortunate nobody was hurt.

The race wasn't even red flagged as the wreckage and debris was sorted under a safety car, although by today's standards it would have been red flagged before Schumacher's car hit planet Earth again.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari look to have a race start advantage

Albert Park requires race start risks

Albert Park can be a notoriously difficult place to overtake, so making up positions at the start can be crucial. Hence more risks could be taken and when you combine that with drivers having large range of errors in getting their race starts perfect, it's a recipe for a highly dangerous scenario.

The FIA have acted in fairness by adding a further five seconds for drivers to try and get good getaways, but this may still be not enough.

Of course we don't want to sanitise the start procedure completely by ensuring everyone has perfect getaways, but a balance needs to be struck. You can't have F1 drivers starting a race as if they are trying to reboot a computer while driving a 200mph car and be complacent about the dangers. F1 and the FIA you have your warning.

READ MORE: FIA president confirms he is 'assessing' Middle East F1 races after Iran missile attacks

Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continued to study the history of the sport long before that. Being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

Related