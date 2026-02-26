F1 set to ditch new feature for Australian Grand Prix with FIA rule change coming

An FIA rule tweak could be incoming for the first race of the F1 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

The 2026 regulation changes have brought a whole host of changes to the sport, some popular and some not so for the drivers, with several controversies already bubbling away in the off-season.

One of these surrounded the F1 start procedure, with most teams on the grid, barring Ferrari, struggling to get their turbos spooled up on the starting grid.

Amid safety concerns, the FIA introduced a further five seconds to the start procedure to mitigate fears and the subsequent start simulations were successful.

However, another safety problem has emerged on the start and it involves F1's brand new racing feature for 2026 - straight mode.

F1's 'recipe for disaster' could be neutralised

As the current rules stand, drivers are allowed active aero's straight mode on the starting grid, which means they could access the top speed boost off the line.

22 drivers in the middle of straight mode activation zone is as chaotic as it sounds, posing a potential safety risk that Oscar Piastri called a 'recipe for disaster'.

Reportedly, it has been agreed that a rule tweak will be introduced in Melbourne, although the FIA are yet to give their official approval. There will either be a change in the regulations or an order from the race director on safety grounds.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has offered further confirmation on the issue, and said: "I think there was a common agreement, in terms of usage of the straight mode from the grid to the first corner, not to use it.

"While this has to be ratified in a way, by the FIA, I understand that there's a general agreement across the pack."

