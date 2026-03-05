'Just electrocute yourself': Lance Stroll's shocking Aston Martin verdict

Lance Stroll says driving the much-maligned 2026 Aston Martin F1 car feels like electrocution.

It is difficult to imagine a more brutal verdict heading into Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix as the expensively-assembled team reels from its worst blow yet.

Early on Thursday in Melbourne, we had shocking headlines as team principal and design guru Adrian Newey admitted just how bad things are for Aston Martin as they prepare to start the 2026 season.

Newey admitted that the vibrations from the car's Honda power unit are so bad that they leave his drivers Fernando Alonso and Stroll both fearing permanent nerve damage.

The upshot is Alonso feels he can only drive a maximum of 25 consecutive laps and Stroll 15 - utterly shocking when you consider Sunday's race at Albert Park is set for 58.

So a double DNF looks assured and the ultimate embarrasment for Newey and his boss, team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Lance Stroll on driving Aston Martin

Lance was asked to explain just what driving this car feels like, and his answer was just as shocking as Newey's verdict from earlier in the day.

"I dont know how you could compare it. I guess just like electrocute yourself in a chair and it's not far off," he told Sky Sports F1.

"It's a very uncomfortable vibration. It's bad for the engine but it's also bad for the human inside the car.

"We need to just get on top of it but I think we will. We have some ideas and we'll see."

Alonso hopes to 'unexpectedly' finish Australian GP

Right now it looks highly unlikely an Aston Martin will finish Sunday's race at Albert Park, but Alonso has not given up all hope.

"I hope to finish the race, first of all. It's true that in Bahrain and Barcelona that we face these anomalous vibrations coming from the engine. I think they are understood - there were a couple of solutions from the dyno since Bahrain. Few of them they were positive, so hopefully we will have a better feeling in FP1."

Alonso admits it was tough for the team to be unable to complete it's pre-season programme due to the issues, but he remains positive heading into the weekend.

"I'm optimistic that after the changes they made the last week, we can have a more normal weekend and that will be the first step to motivate everyone in the team. If we can finish the race unexpectedly and that will be a good first race of the year."

