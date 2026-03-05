Who are the FIA stewards at the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The full list of who will be calling the shots in Melbourne this weekend

Whether you've been keeping up with F1 across the last regulations cycle or not, you may have heard some rumblings about the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, also known as the FIA.

The FIA is a sporting governing body that oversees WEC, WRC and F1 among other things.

At each F1 event on the ever-growing calendar, the FIA relies on the help of a board of stewards, who, due to the unpaid nature of the position, also hold down day jobs alongside their stewarding duties.

The lineup of FIA stewards changes for every race and works off of a rotating pool of professionals, made up of a panel of various working professionals including lawyers and even some ex-F1 drivers.

But the FIA stewards often find themselves in the headlines for the wrong reasons across an F1 grand prix weekend, with their decision and interpretation of the rulebook facing severe scrutiny from drivers, pundits and the paddock's media.

As we have seen in F1 time and time again, the decisions of the FIA stewards can often change the result of a race and have a lasting impact on a driver's championship chances.

So, who will be calling the shots in Melbourne? Let's get to know them.

Who are the F1 race stewards at the 2026 Australian GP?

Nish Shetty

Nish Shetty is an FIA steward and will be on call for this weekend's first race of the F1 2026 campaign in Melbourne.

He sits on the FIA International Court of Appeal as a judge and permanent member of the National Court of Appeal in Singapore, and is also Chairman of the Disciplinary Commission of the Singapore Motor Sports Association and a national steward of the Singapore GP.

He has also been involved in Karting events in the region in the past.

The Singaporean FIA steward has previously assisted with F1's governing body both as a legal advisor and committee member, with a strong background in law. Away from the track, he is a partner and Head of International Arbitration and Dispute Resolution for South East Asia at law firm Clifford Chance.

Mathieu Remmerie

Mathieu Remmerie is a steward in the all-electric racing series Formula E, and also an FIA steward for F1 support series' F2 and F3.

He is a member of the RACB National Sport and Appeal Court and began his career as the Sporting and Administration Manager at the Royal Automobile Club of Belgium before going on to represent the official National Sporting Authority for the country (ASN) in multiple FIA sporting commissions.

He has been a national steward in Belgium since 2014 having gained international officiating experience, and is also an alumnus of the new Global Pathway for FIA stewards. He has been been noted as the first Flemish steward to graduate to F1.

Pedro Lamy

Pedro Lamy is a former F1, GT and Sports Car driver and an advisor for the FIA TCR World Tour (Touring Car Racing).

Having proved his talent as a winner in karting, Formula Ford and F3, Lamy moved to the Formula 3000 championship in 1993 and after finishing as the runner-up, was finally promoted into the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Portuguese racer drove for Lotus in the final four races of the 1993 season, making his debut at the Italian GP when he DNFd after replacing the injured Alessandro Zanardi.

Lamy remained with Lotus for the following F1 championship before moving to Minardi in 1995. It was then that he became the first Portuguese driver to score a world championship point after finishing sixth at the 1995 Australian GP. This would be his only point he ever achieved in F1.

In total, Lamy raced in 32 grands prix and had 15 retirements moving making the move to sports cars, where he enjoyed a career with teams such as BMW and Aston Martin.

Since retiring from racing altogether he has acted as a Stewards' Driver Advisor in the FIA TRC World Tour and has been an FIA Commissioner, a role he has held since 2022.

Matthew Selley

Matthew Selley is both a national steward and a professional lawyer, and will also be on the FIA stewarding lineup for his home F1 grand prix this weekend.

Selley's role in motorsport covers both a competitive angle and an officiating position, having competed in the WRC Rally Australia and taken up a role in rally as a steward.

Since 2009, he has also taken up a plethora of roles in the South Australia Rally Championship and acted as a steward at the International Rally of Queensland in 2015.

Between 2014 and 2019 he held the position of commissioner of the Australian Rally Commission and in 2022, he became chair of the Commission.

The Aussie has also been co-chair of the Panel of Stewards of the Australian Supercars Championship since 2017 and in 2020, he was made a member of the Australian Motorsport Appeal Court.

