Aston Martin F1 fans on social media are not impressed with a new release from the Silverstone-based outfit.

Ahead of 2026, Aston Martin entered into a new power unit partnership with Honda, but that has not got off to the best of starts.

During 2026 pre-season testing, the team suffered with both reliability and power issues, with Aston Martin putting in the least amount of laps of all the teams.

On top of this, their driver Lance Stroll even stated that Aston Martin were as much as four seconds off the fastest teams during testing, not ideal for a team who had ambitions of challenging for the world title with two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Nevertheless, 2026 does represent the start of an exciting new era for the team, with design legend Adrian Newey designing his first Aston Martin car, and the new partnership with Honda getting underway.

And it appears as though Aston Martin are looking to cash in on this excitement, releasing new merchandise at some pretty eyewatering prices.

The latest release shows a new t-shirt for £76.50, a new softshell jacket for £162 and, staggeringly, a new bomber jacket for £216.

Fans took to X to talk about this new 2026 merchandise, and it's safe to say that they were not happy about the prices.

"Pay 240 euros to be a living billboard," one fan complained, while another jokingly said: "Are they seriously expecting to create a Budget B with those prices to fund new Honda engines behind the FIA's back?"

Another user said: "Honestly, until that car starts winning races, I won’t be wearing these colours," while one fan quipped: "I hope they haven't ordered too many, because I don't think even Newey's family is going to buy it this year. Especially at those prices."

READ MORE: Aston Martin 'interested' in signing Red Bull design genius after Adrian Newey's nightmare start

Can Aston Martin turn it around?

The competitive order at next weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix will likely look very different to the competitive order at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, representing some more positive news for Aston Martin.

The reason for this is because of the wholesale regulation changes, which different teams will adapt to at different rates, and development upgrades brought at different points throughout the season will likely see the field converge somewhat.

Newey's main task is to try and turn Aston Martin into a championship-challenging outfit, having claimed 26 championships across his illustrious career, but he admitted as early as December that this may have to wait until 2027 or 2028.

Honda have already admitted that their power unit is facing issues, and that they are 'not happy' with neither the reliability nor the power output of their latest design, while also saying that discussions with Aston Martin are ongoing as they seek to fix the issues.

READ MORE: Honda hold 'emergency' talks over Aston Martin F1 crisis

Related