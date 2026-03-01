New role announced for Pirelli chief days before F1 2026 season
Departing Pirelli boss Mario Isola has revealed his new job, which he will take up this summer.
The Italian company announced this week that their motorsport director will be stepping away from his role, to be replaced by Dario Marrafuschi.
Isola will effectively hand over the role on Sunday, March 1, but will stick around until July 1 to help ease Marrafuschi into the role – before taking up a new position at ACI Sport, or Automobile Club d’Italia.
The long-time tyre expert will take over as general manager of the Italian organisation, with president Geronimo La Russa hailing the move this week.
ACI president hails Isola arrival
"This is truly significant news for the entire motorsports sector," La Russa said in a statement. "Having managed to add a top player like Mario Isola to our team is a source of pride for all of us, and it is even more so for me to see that such a respected manager has decided to accept the challenge of building a new direction for Italian motorsport."
"This decision, I am convinced, will strengthen and further enhance the dynamics of ACI Sport Spa. Mario Isola, in addition to being a capable and respected professional, has the right attitude to approach new challenges with foresight and enthusiasm."
Luigi Battistolli, President of ACI Sport Spa, added: "Mario Isola certainly needs no introduction. We welcome him enthusiastically, confident that he will be able to further strengthen a team whose goal is to make what we strive for every day increasingly efficient."
ACI Sport Spa CEO Gian Carlo Minardi concluded: “I have always appreciated Mario Isola's work; his history and the results he has achieved are the best way to understand how important this choice is.”
When does the 2026 F1 season start?
All 11 F1 teams will be back in action with Pirelli tyres on their new machinery when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
The first race of the year takes place on Sunday, March 8, at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.
