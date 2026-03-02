FIA willing to make F1 'adjustments' after scathing Max Verstappen review
FIA willing to make F1 'adjustments' after scathing Max Verstappen review
FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis has revealed that adjustments may be made to the new F1 regulations in order to mitigate some concerns about the new cars.
Max Verstappen has been the most prominent voice complaining about the results of the regulation changes introduced for 2026, comparing the new cars unfavourably to Formula E.
Some tweaks to the rules have already been made before the first race of the season, including a notable move to measure engine compression rates at ambient temperatures and 130ºC from June 1st, a direct response to a piece of mechanical chicanery from Mercedes.
The 2026 edition of F1 is expected to be a couple of seconds a lap slower than fans are used to, with energy management set to be a key part of racing – not words which have ever thrilled anyone tuning in to watch.
READ MORE: Honda hold 'emergency' talks over Aston Martin F1 crisis
FIA chief: We can adjust rules as a sport
Ahead of next weekend's season opener in Melbourne, Tombazis said: "The cars are new. In the period of last summer and last autumn, there were a lot of people driving simulators and expressing huge concerns. I think the comments in Barcelona and in Bahrain are certainly much better than people going in on the simulator, but there are some comments, like what Max said.
"I think they’re getting used to the new cars, but we are completely conscious that we may need to make adjustments, and that has been a discussion.
"We’ve been open with the teams and the PU manufacturers for a long, long time, and with the drivers, indeed. I think there are some ways that we can act as a sport to make adjustments in the rules.
"Clearly, they would also need approval through the governance process – and we can’t just say tomorrow ‘we’ll change this and change that’, there’s a process.
"We are taking the drivers’ comments into consideration. We are asking them a number of questions to give us feedback, and the teams and the PU manufacturers are being extremely constructive in this process.
"So, I don’t think we are exactly where we’re going to be in a few months from now, we may have to make some adjustments and, frankly, I don’t think the adjustments are huge, that we need to make."
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
Related
Latest News
Zak Brown jokes about ‘sabotaging’ Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
- 7 minutes ago
F1 Australian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule: Full 2026 running order including UK and US times
- 31 minutes ago
The Lewis Hamilton sign that means he will be 'fast' at Ferrari
- 1 hour ago
FIA willing to make F1 'adjustments' after scathing Max Verstappen review
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Are Honda blaming Adrian Newey?
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
- 12 february
Where do F1 drivers currently live and why do many of them choose Monaco?
- Yesterday 22:03
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest and Charles Leclerc got MARRIED
- 28 february
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
- 28 february
FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
- 16 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february