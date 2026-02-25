F1 star Kimi Antonelli splits with girlfriend on eve of new season

Kimi Antonelli's (now former) girlfriend Eliska Babickova has confirmed on social media that the pair have split up.

The Czech social media star revealed on Tuesday that the pair had been 'trying to figure stuff out', but had decided to continue their lives apart.

Antonelli has been in and out of the news so far in 2026, earlier this month making a mess of his quarter-of-a-million pound Mercedes when he crashed it near his San Marino home.

The teenage driver is also gearing up for the new F1 season, his second in the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton could be without genius Ferrari gadget as Wolff mocks F1 rival

Kimi Antonelli's ex: I ended the relationship

Babickova said on Instagram: "This is quite recent, because all throughout February, me and Kimi were trying to figure stuff out. We were just not really sure at what point the relationship was ourselves.

"That’s why I didn’t address it sooner. That’s why I didn’t address it until now, although the rumours have been around for a while."

Babickova insisted that neither party had done anything wrong to prompt the relationship's end, adding: "I’ve seen so much speculation and fake narratives and news, and whatever. That’s not right. I want to set it right and I want to set the record straight, just so everyone knows and there doesn’t need to be any more false, disgusting narratives.

"Yes, we did break up. I was the one to end the relationship because I felt that we no longer aligned in our personal lives and in what we wanted for our future.

"Also, our values towards the end of the relationship were very different. That’s basically it. That’s why the relationship ended. There’s no massive drama. Nothing like this.

"No other men, no other women were involved. There was no cheating. And I think it is super wrong for anyone to assume that because it is very misrepresentative of who me and Kimi are as people.

"It’s super misrepresentative of what our relationship was. It was never that. Although we did have issues towards the end of our relationship, other people were never the problem. It just misrepresents everything that our relationship was about and I don’t like that."

She also moved to draw a line under the matter, saying: "I also want to say I will not say anything more about this breakup. Even if you want more information, I’m not sharing it. It is what it is.

"This is the last time I will speak about it. Of course, if there is something that I really need to address but you can stop making speculations now because this is addressed."

READ MORE: Drive to Survive changes format for Season 8 and fans aren’t happy

Related