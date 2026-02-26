F1 rival Lando Norris has reignited the debate that Lewis Hamilton is rightfully an eight-time world champion.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix went down as one of the most controversial races in F1 history, after a late safety car call from race director Michael Masi allowed Max Verstappen to overtake Hamilton on the final lap for the world title.

Hamilton had been leading most of the race before a crash from Nicholas Latifi brought out a safety car. Controversy arose however, when Masi allowed some lapped cars to unlap themselves but not all, leading to an inconsistent application of the rules, which has forever shrouded the race result in doubt.

If Hamilton had crossed the finish line first that evening, he would have made history as the most decorated F1 champion with an unprecedented eight titles. However, decisions on that day have led to Hamilton's move to Ferrari, and he contests his 20th F1 season this year, in hope of finally clinching this record.

Norris: 'Lewis should have been an eight-time champion'

Belief that Hamilton should be an eight-time champion has been a predominant belief in the Team LH camp, but one F1 driver has recently agreed with this sentiment.

During an appearance at the Eventim Apollo in London for their live show 'Victory Lap', McLaren CEO Zak Brown and reigning champion Lando Norris answered questions on stage for fans.

When asked if Hamilton has the chance of a comeback in 2026, Norris started by saying: "He's not won seven world championships..."

Suddenly, shouts from the British crowd shouted eight, making Norris smile and then say: "Should have been eight."

