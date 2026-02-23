Lando Norris has outlined the 'extra bonus' he possesses in his F1 title quest ahead of the 2026 season.

The McLaren star entered pre-season testing for the first time as an F1 champion, with the much sought after No.1 plastered on his car.

Despite being the reigning champion, Norris isn't the favourite for the 2026 title with that accolade instead going to compatriot and Mercedes star George Russell.

Norris emerged on the F1 scene alongside Russell and Alex Albon in 2019, and as the only title winner amongst them, the Brit revealed it has made his rivals hungry.

Speaking to the media, Norris teased Russell's 'giddiness' after being named the favourite, but believes his own title could be an advantage in 2026.

"We all came into F1 at the same time, and it [his title win] has created more hunger for them, especially for George because he is the bookies’ favourite. He is a bit giddy at the moment and that is a great thing to see," Norris said.

"I hope there is that little bit extra level of respect that comes from winning the title because the people who have done it know what it takes. That is cool, an extra bonus and not something I have asked for."

Has being an F1 champion changed Norris?

Norris then discussed his mentality and whether the status as an F1 champion had altered his approach to competing.

"It is quite clear I have a different mentality and approach to Max, good or bad. I am always trying to improve, and I know there are areas that I am not at the level I need to be," he continued.

"When you are fighting these guys, you need to be close to perfection. There are still plenty of things I want to work on and be better on."

"But I don’t feel any different coming into this season. I want to go out and win and that is my baseline feeling. But if I don’t achieve it again, I will always have something that I am very proud of and I know is a huge achievement.

"It certainly hasn’t taken away any ambition or desire to want to do it again or to come into this season and to not care about it. If anything, I enjoyed last year a lot and of course I want to do it again.

"I have come into this season with the same ambition and motivation as last year which is to try and win it."

