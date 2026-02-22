Daniel Ricciardo admits racing wasn’t ‘kind’ to him after F1 retirement

Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has hinted racing wasn't kind to him during his latest video with Ford Racing.

Since leaving behind the world of professional motorsport, Ricciardo has instead switched his attention to an ambassadorial role with Ford and has been a special guest at several of their promotional events.

Arguably the biggest event of 2026, was Ford's mega launch at Michigan Central Station in Detroit, where they unveiled not only the RB22 but also their machinery from all of their associated racing series.

On hand as their overall vibes guy and Max Verstappen hugger, was Daniel Ricciardo, who vlogged the experience for a YouTube video titled 'Drifting in Detroit and Ford Racing 2026 Season Launch'.

Ricciardo: 'That's a lie!'

During his trip to Detroit, Ricciardo also visited the Ford archive where he made a rather telling comment about his racing career.

Ricciardo was told: “Nothing’s changed on selling cars, It's all the same. What size engine? What chassis do you want? What colour do you want? What interior do you want? And what trim do you want?”

Overwhelmed by all the choice, Ricciardo responded: “Racing has been kind to me, very kind…” before turning to the camera and completing a U-turn on the statement, saying with a laugh: “That’s a straight lie!”

The comment was delivered with Ricciardo's customary good humour, suggesting no ill will to his F1 career where he claimed eight grand prix victories.

