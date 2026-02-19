Max Verstappen trolls McLaren with brutal solution to F1’s latest nightmare

Max Verstappen has offered McLaren a solution to their safety concerns about the F1 race start procedure in 2026 - but they will not like it one bit.

As well as rubbing up several drivers the wrong way (chiefly Verstappen), the new regulations sweeping into the sport have also raised some safety concerns.

Those concerns centre on the start procedure at the beginning of Grand Prix races, and the impact on that procedure from the new regulations.

The design of the new power units means that a number of cars need to rev up hard for an extended period in order to jump off the line properly - with the potential to leave some drivers stranded on the grid if they can't get their turbos spooled up in time.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes that could be dangerous, and he wants the start procedure lengthened in order to make sure everyone can get off the line in time.

"We need to make sure that the race start procedure allows all cars to have the power unit ready to go because the grid is not the place in which you want to have cars slow in taking off the grid," he said.

Verstappen responds to McLaren safety concerns

Stella’s concerns appear to have fallen on deaf ears in some quarters though, with Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen offering a brutal solution during a media session at Bahrain testing on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Dutchman trolled the team in papaya with a withering response as he said: "You can always start from the pit lane if you find it truly unsafe. By Turn 4, you'll have already reached the back of the field."

Verstappen was joined in that media session by fellow stars Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton. While they both believe there are issues with the start procedure, neither believes they are dangerous.

No danger say Bottas and Hamilton

Cadillac star Bottas said: My only concern is that if you start at the back, you're just starting to build up the revs and then the lights come on. You don't have enough time to spool up the turbo before the lights go out. That's only a problem for the drivers at the back of the field, by the way.

“Aside from that, we'll find solutions, and I don't think it's dangerous.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton agreed with Bottas, and added: "It's definitely not dangerous. I think we should probably take that connotation away from it, because it's just a different procedure.

"It's just a longer procedure than it has been in the past. If right now you put the five lights up, we would all still be standing there when the lights went out for a little bit longer. But you can still pull away without the turbo going. It's just that you probably will anti-stall a couple of times.

"So perhaps the anti-stall is something that maybe is a potential for some people. But I don't think that it's dangerous."

Now we must wait to see if the FIA will take any action to implement change before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday March 8.

