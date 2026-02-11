Daniel Ricciardo tipped for NASCAR move - ‘may still happen’

Daniel Ricciardo may be done with F1 but a switch to NASCAR could still happen according to legendary US race Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Junior - son of the late, great Dale Earnhardt - is a huge fan of F1 racing, and the talents of its top drivers. He would love to see more of them make the leap across the pond full-time.

It’s been a while since anybody successfully made the transition - Juan Pablo Montoya probably being the most recent. And you have to go back to 2023 to find the last time big F1 names raced in NASCAR (Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen at COTA).

Not too late for Ricciardo US switch

Ricciardo’s name has been linked often to NASCAR since he called time on his F1 career in late 2024, but has so far resisted the urge to return to full-time motorsport. Earnhardt Jr though believes it still could happen for the 36-year-old Aussie.

"I was hoping that Daniel Ricciardo would come to NASCAR after his decision to leave Formula 1 and that may still happen. Daniel’s still relatively young,” he told Hard Rock Bet.

Verstappen could win in NASCAR

While Ricciardo has no current ties to stop him pondering a move to the Cup Series, Earnhardt Jr has another dream signing for NASCAR - four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

He believes the 28-year-old Verstappen has exactly what it takes to succeed in the US, and adds that the evolution of the cars would enhance his chances even further.

"I mean, I would love to see Max Verstappen give it a try. He’s incredible and I think his curiosity, his work ethic, I think all of that would play a great role in allowing him to be successful.

"Plus, our cars have changed a lot. Our cars have independent rear suspension, the transaxle diffuser… our cars aren’t the stock cars from 10, 20 years ago, and so I think the opportunity for an F1 guy to have success is much better today than it was 20 years ago."

Dale Jr on Schumacher and 'incredible years'

Earnhardt Jr also spoke in glowing terms about one F1 man who never made the switch to NASCAR, but who remains his greatest idol (outside of his dad).

"I used to watch F1 very heavily back when Michael Schumacher was battling with Mika Häkkinen and those guys, I mean, those were incredible years. I had always wished for the opportunity to hear what Michael Schumacher thought about driving a stock car.

"I only wanted him to be able to get in the car, run a couple hours, and I always thought Michael was the greatest race car driver that I ever knew in my life with everything that he accomplished, and how good he was, and I’m like, you know Dale Earnhardt’s my hero, but Michael Schumacher was the man.

"Unfortunately, I never got to really understand what he might think about a stock car, but I guess what I’m trying to say is that I get excited when drivers from different disciplines from F1, or any car whatever it may be, come over and drive our stuff, because I’m anxious to hear what they say.

"I have so much admiration for their ability and their disciplines. I know what we’re doing is so different, and it’s fun to hear their opinions and point of view."

