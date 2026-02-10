Williams boss reveals F1 cost cap bonus

James Vowles has admitted his Williams F1 team may be looking at a much healthier FIA cost cap boost after a chaotic start to the 2026 season.

Williams were the only F1 outfit who failed to attend the private pre-season testing event last month, with Vowles' squad releasing a statement that explained they would instead be running a series of their own tests, including a Virtual Track Testing programme (VTT).

The shakedown presented a great first opportunity to iron out any issues with the new machinery, something which is expected during pre-season testing this year thanks to the major regulations overhaul.

Williams' engine provider Mercedes proved the reliability of their new power unit thanks to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who reportedly completed 500 laps in the W17 at the private event.

Williams could consider this a small win given they weren't able to test the new power unit with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in their own car at all in Barcelona.

Have Williams got 2026 F1 cost cap benefit after Barcelona absence?

All 11 teams were permitted to run for a maximum of three days on any of the five days between Monday, January 26 and Friday, January 30.

But Williams didn't land in Barcelona at all and instead chose to focus all their attention back at the factory on ensuring their FW48 was ready for the official pre-season tests in Bahrain, which begin this week.

In a recent media appearance, team principal Vowles was asked if Williams saw any cost cap benefit from their Barcelona testing absence, or whether flights and hotels were non-refundable.

"So good news is, hotels and travel is an excluded cost cap cost," Vowles revealed, meaning the money Williams hypothetically saved from staying on the ground in the UK didn't actually give them any benefit compared to the other teams where the cost cap is concerned.

But the 46-year-old did explain how Williams could end up reaping the benefits of keeping their January preparations virtual, continuing: "Not running on track gives you a healthy cost cap benefit."

However, the British engineer quickly made his stance on the team's failure to make it to Barcelona clear, adding: "But I would much rather to be running on track, just to be clear, in that transition."

What is the F1 cost cap?

The cost cap signifies the maximum amount of money each F1 team is allowed to spend on their operation across a single year.

The figure is set by F1's governing body, the FIA, and was first introduced as a form of financial regulation in 2021.

Every season, each F1 team and their engine manufacturers must submit detailed financial accounts to the FIA. The accuracy of these documents is crucial, something Aston Martin learned last year when they were said to have breached the 2024 cost cap, simply due to a procedural error.

For 2026, the F1 cost cap for team spending was increased from $135 million to $215 million.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Williams will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

Before then, the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off later this week, taking place from February 11 until February 13, with the second stint of Bahrain testing continuing from February 18 until February 20.

