Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, FIA, 2024

Aston Martin caught out by FIA cost cap rules breach

Remy Ramjiawan
Aston Martin are understood to have breached the F1 cost cap regulations for the 2024 season following a procedural error.

The team have already admitted the error to the FIA and have kept up dialogue with F1's governing body over the matter, with the issue believed to have been resolved in a timely and transparent manner.

The FIA is currently wrapping up its review of the 2024 accounts. Earlier reports suggested that two teams hadn’t complied fully with the rules. Aston Martin it now seems is one of them, but the potential identity of the other remains unknown.

Aston Martin's misjudgement is thought to be the reason why the compliance certificates offered to teams have so far not been produced - having been expected in September.

Will Aston Martin receive cost cap fine?

However, Aston Martin’s reported mistake was purely a minor procedural one and they are understood to have not exceeded the 2024 cost cap of $165 million.

Late admin is instead thought to be the cause, with the necessary paperwork submitted past the March 31, 2025 deadline. Exceptional circumstances delayed the accountant’s signature, leading the team to settle under an Accepted Breach Settlement.

Despite the violation, GPFans understands the minor procedural breach of the financial regulations have not warranted any financial nor sporting penalty.. The error is believed to have been under circumstances beyond Aston Martin's control and, once the right signature was in place, the same paperwork was filed correctly.

An FIA spokesperson said: "The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from Teams and Power Unit Manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly.

"The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific Teams and/or Power Unit Manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalised.”

On track Aston Martin will be hoping their improvements over the second half of the season will continue to show at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso has finished the last two races in seventh and 10th respectively, but Lance Stroll is in search of his first points since an eighth place finish in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

