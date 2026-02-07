Got £10,100 to spare? George Russell's latest F1 collaboration could be yours!

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has announced a new collaboration, and it could be yours if you have a spare £10,100.

Russell is currently gearing up for the 2026 season, a year which could well be his first opportunity to challenge for a world championship title, with Mercedes seemingly poised to get ahead with the implementation of the new regulations.

Rumours have been swirling around the Brackley outfit for weeks, and they were also one of the most impressive teams during the first pre-season testing event of the year in Barcelona last month.

Russell has previously said that Mercedes are his best chance of winning a world championship within the next couple of years, and he signed a new contract with the team last October.

Now, the Brit has unveiled a new collaboration with Mercedes sponsors IWC Schaffhausen, with two lavish new watches being released.

The two limited edition pilot’s watches comprise a chronograph and an automatic model, these editions are both crafted in black zirconium oxide ceramic. They feature black dials with printing and luminescence in a striking blue colour, designed to reflect Russell’s helmet design.

On top of this, the watches are equipped with titanium case backs and are engraved with Russell's driver number 63.

Announcing the collaboration, Russell said in a post on Instagram: "My first ever co-designed watches!! I couldn’t be more excited to reveal my two new, limited-edition pieces, made in collaboration with @iwcwatches.

"Thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of creating these watches. Complete with bold, GR brand blue detailing and a premium hardcase engraved with the number 63, our aim was to create something that really stands out and is one of a kind.

"With only 1063 editions per watch available, I’m really proud of how they turned out. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!"

It will cost you just over £10,000 if you want one of these Russell-inspired, limited edition watches.

Time ticking before start of 2026 season

All 11 teams on the F1 grid are desperately trying to ensure that they are in the best shape possible when we get to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

There are two three-day testing events in Bahrain coming up later this month, and these will be the final opportunities for the teams to iron out any problems with the new regulations.

For Mercedes, that'll mean looking to build on a very strong first pre-season test of the year, and starting to do some race and qualifying runs, so expect their pace in Bahrain to be more representative.

Russell and his team-mate Kimi Antonelli will hope that they can be in a title battle as the year progresses, but the competitive order for the season-opening Australian GP will likely be different to what it will be six months down the line.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6, at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

FP1 will mark the first session of the season at 12:30pm local time (1:30am GMT), while qualifying will get underway on Saturday, March 7 at 4pm local time (5am GMT). Lights out for the first grand prix of the year is at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

