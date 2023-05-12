Ferrari commits to HUGE development path change

Harry Smith

Ferrari have committed to a different development path after the recent struggles of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the cockpit, according to a report.

According to a German media outlet, Ferrari are targeting a new development plan after realising some of the major shortcomings of their 2023 challenger, the SF23.

Both Leclerc and Sainz commented on how difficult the car was to drive at the recent Miami Grand Prix with the former explaining how the SF-23 can suffer from both oversteer and understeer in the span of a single lap.

The Monegasque driver hit the barriers during qualifying on Saturday and struggled to make inroads during the Grand Prix on Sunday, struggling in his battle with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

Changing paths at Maranello

In the report from Auto, Motor und Sport, it is claimed that Ferrari is already pursuing a new development path that saw its first upgrades delivered at the Miami Grand Prix.

The report states: "Ferrari has changed its development plan.

"The big upgrade won't come until Barcelona after all. But there will be preparatory measures at every race before that.

Charles Leclerc crashed out of qualifying in Miami and later complained of poor balance in the SF-23

"A new underbody debuted in Miami, which is intended to improve aerodynamic stability and thus reduce balance shifts.

"These are one of the main reasons for the high tyre wear."

This means that Ferrari's struggles will likely continue through the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix, with both drivers still unhappy with the car.

