Ferrari to make MAJOR change for Barcelona with ONE key aim

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 10 May 2023 17:27

Ferrari is set to make a major change to their car at the Spanish Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz has confirmed.

The Scuderia has started the 2023 season on the back foot compared to Red Bull, with just one podium in the opening five races.

The Miami GP was a particular low moment for the team, with Charles Leclerc crashing twice at the same corner over the course of the weekend.

Ferrari's car struggled in race trim in the Sunshine State, and that saw Sainz and Leclerc finish fifth and seventh respectively.

Charles Leclerc endured a torturous weekend in Miami

Unpredictable monster

“From here to Barcelona we will try some more set-up things,” Sainz said.

“Other updates will arrive at Imola which should help us. In Barcelona, we will try to change the car a bit and go in another direction, to see if this can help the race pace.

“Today it is clear that in qualifying we are not in bad shape, but then in the race we have little flexibility and the car is unpredictable. You can't push in this wind, because you degrade the tyres."

