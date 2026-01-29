A decision has reportedly been made regarding Christian Horner's F1 return with Alpine, and Flavio Briatore 'won't be happy'.

Horner has been linked to a purchase of the 24 per cent stake in Alpine currently owned by Otro Capital, whose group of investors include the likes of Anthony Joshua and Ryan Reynolds.

At Alpine's 2026 car launch, Briatore, who has been acting as their de facto team principal since the abrupt exit of Oliver Oakes, confirmed these rumours and that Horner was 'negotiating' a return via the Enstone-based outfit.

The past few years at Alpine has seen instability in the team's leadership, compounded by a last place finish in the 2025 constructors' championship.

Horner, whose 20-year tenure at champions Red Bull makes him an attractive prospect, could be the right person to lead the team into a new era, and his cordial relations with Briatore could also make them a perfect match.

Horner and Briatore: A match made in F1 heaven?

According to Ralf Schumacher, however, Briatore may not be happy about sharing his power with Horner, countering the popular narrative of their relationship.

Speaking on Sky Germany's Backstage Boxengasse, the former F1 driver claimed that Horner's future has been 'decided' and when we can expect his return to the sport.

“So, from what I’ve heard, it’s already been decided, but not before the middle or autumn of next year," Schumacher explained.

“There are reasons for this, because Mercedes are new to the team and, obviously, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner aren’t exactly the best of friends.

“As far as I’ve heard, they want to get settled in at Alpine first and then think about making changes. I can also imagine that Flavio has tried again to keep all the power to himself.

“Obviously, he won’t be happy that Christian Horner wants to play a role, wants to be the owner, wants to be on site.

“And then I could imagine that Flavio Briatore’s sole rule will also be different or come to an end. And that is, of course, everything Flavio does not want.”

