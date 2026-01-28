Christian Horner holds surprise meeting with FIA president

Ex-Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has been pictured meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The recently re-elected head of F1's governing body took to Instagram to share snaps of the pair as rumours continue to swirl over a potential return to the sport for Horner.

In the post, Ben Sulayem and Horner were sat laughing together, with a second picture showing the FIA president and former team principal in the midst of an embrace.

Alongside the images, the motorsport governing body head wrote: "Wonderful to welcome Christian Horner to the FIA Paris offices today.

"Good to see you my friend."

Is Christian Horner allowed to return to F1?

Though the nature of the meeting was not revealed publicly, Sky F1 news presenter Craig Slater reported that Horner's visit to the FIA was just 'a chat between friends' and not related to his attempts to return to F1.

"That wasn't the centrepoint of what they were discussing," said Slater, before adding: "The latest on Christian Horner is that he has made a serious approach with his business associates to buy a shareholding in the Alpine team, currently held by Otro Capital, one of a number of interested parties holding discussions with them.

"As I understand it though, the Renault group have ultimate governance in terms of who that shareholding is sold too."

Horner's potential attempt to buy his way back into F1 with Alpine would certainly be a quicker path than if he was to begin building his own team from scratch.

But regardless of the steps the 52-year-old takes to secure a comeback to F1 following his Red Bull sacking last summer, it is believed his current gardening leave period means he would not be able to make a full return with a rival team until the spring of 2026.

