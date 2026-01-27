Aston Martin F1 team make 2026 driver decision
Aston Martin F1 team have confirmed their full driver lineup for 2026 and an extension of their relationship with one driver in particular.
While Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will complete Aston Martin's main F1 lineup in 2026, their reserve ranks have now also been decided.
Jak Crawford will act as their third driver, while a social media post on the F1 team's account has now also announced that Stoffel Vandoorne will remain at the team as their simulator, test and reserve driver in 2026.
The caption on the post read: "Momentum continues. Together.
"Stoffel will remain in his role as Simulator, Test and Reserve Driver in 2026, while Jak continues as the team’s Third Driver."
Vandoorne first joined Aston Martin in 2023 as a reserve and simulator driver, and has driven their F1 machinery in multiple tests over the past three years.
Following his F1 axe at the end of 2018 season, Vandoorne turned his attention to Formula E where he won the title in the 2021/2022, but in 2026 he finds himself without a full-time seat and instead will act as a Jaguar reserve.
Start to F1 testing delayed for Aston Martin
While their driver lineup may be complete, Aston Martin are yet to take to the track for testing in Barcelona and have recently announced scaled back running during this week's shakedown.
Over the five days of testing, each team are permitted to test for three days, but Aston Martin will only take part in two, confirming in a statement that they will be in Barcelona later in the week.
“The AMR26 will be in Barcelona later this week for its shakedown,” the team wrote in a social media post.
“Our intention is to run Thursday and Friday.”
READ MORE: Verstappen goes OFF as red flag stops Barcelona testing
