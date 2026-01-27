close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
aston martin, logo

Aston Martin F1 team make 2026 driver decision

Aston Martin F1 team make 2026 driver decision

Sheona Mountford
aston martin, logo

Aston Martin F1 team have confirmed their full driver lineup for 2026 and an extension of their relationship with one driver in particular.

While Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will complete Aston Martin's main F1 lineup in 2026, their reserve ranks have now also been decided.

Jak Crawford will act as their third driver, while a social media post on the F1 team's account has now also announced that Stoffel Vandoorne will remain at the team as their simulator, test and reserve driver in 2026.

The caption on the post read: "Momentum continues. Together.

"Stoffel will remain in his role as Simulator, Test and Reserve Driver in 2026, while Jak continues as the team’s Third Driver."

Vandoorne first joined Aston Martin in 2023 as a reserve and simulator driver, and has driven their F1 machinery in multiple tests over the past three years.

Following his F1 axe at the end of 2018 season, Vandoorne turned his attention to Formula E where he won the title in the 2021/2022, but in 2026 he finds himself without a full-time seat and instead will act as a Jaguar reserve.

Start to F1 testing delayed for Aston Martin

While their driver lineup may be complete, Aston Martin are yet to take to the track for testing in Barcelona and have recently announced scaled back running during this week's shakedown.

Over the five days of testing, each team are permitted to test for three days, but Aston Martin will only take part in two, confirming in a statement that they will be in Barcelona later in the week.

“The AMR26 will be in Barcelona later this week for its shakedown,” the team wrote in a social media post.

“Our intention is to run Thursday and Friday.”

READ MORE: Verstappen goes OFF as red flag stops Barcelona testing

Related

F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Jak Crawford Stoffel Vandoorne

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement on 2026 Ferrari expectations
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement on 2026 Ferrari expectations

  • 32 minutes ago
Aston Martin F1 team make 2026 driver decision
Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 team make 2026 driver decision

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Testing 2026: Max Verstappen wobbles as Barcelona outing ends with crash
Pre-Season Testing 2026

F1 Testing 2026: Max Verstappen wobbles as Barcelona outing ends with crash

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren confirm F1 testing plan after Barcelona absence
Latest F1 News

McLaren confirm F1 testing plan after Barcelona absence

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's new F1 kit available NOW as first 2026 Ferrari merch drops
Off the track

Lewis Hamilton's new F1 kit available NOW as first 2026 Ferrari merch drops

  • Today 16:26
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss confirms Ferrari 'reset' as car issues cut Barcelona testing short
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss confirms Ferrari 'reset' as car issues cut Barcelona testing short

  • Today 16:07
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
20.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split

  • 20 january
 'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
15.000+ views

'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers

  • 17 january
 Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
10.000+ views

Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE

  • 16 january
 Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
10.000+ views

Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW

  • 20 january
 F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
10.000+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

  • 23 january
 F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
7.500+ views

F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

  • 16 january

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x