FIA Foundation under investigation by UK charity watchdog

The FIA Foundation, a charity set up by F1's governing body, is being investigated after a charity regulator opened an inquiry into the UK-registered organisation.

The Charity Commission regulates charities in England and Wales and has opened a statutory inquiry to protect the property of the foundation whilst concerns that have been raised with the group are properly investigated.

As a result, the charity have been issued with an immediate temporary protective order to prevent the foundation and its trustees from 'entering into certain transactions without the prior written approval of the commission'.

A statutory inquiry allows the commission to formally investigate these matters, but does not represent a finding of wrongdoing.

The inquiry will set out to determine the extent to which the trustees are complying/have complied with legal duties and if any of the charity’s property has ever been or is currently at risk.

The investigation will specifically explore the relationship between the foundation and the non-charitable organisation of the FIA, and whether any conflicts of interest have been appropriately identified and managed, with specific reference to grants awarded by the charity. The inquiry will be extended if further regulatory issues emerge.

GPFans has contacted the FIA for comment.

What does the FIA Foundation do?

The FIA's president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was re-elected last month having run unopposed, meaning the 64-year-old will now hold the position for a second four-year term and extend his stint until December 2029.

Ben Sulayem oversees all the racing series' covered by the motorsport governing body, which includes F1, and last year he also replaced David Richards as chair of the FIA Foundation.

The FIA Foundation was set up as an independent charity by the FIA in 2001 and over the past 25 years, has worked to improve standards of vehicle and highway safety and sustainable mobility among other things.

The international charity also funds motorsport safety research across the globe.

The FIA Foundation has 145 founding members and 16 members from 102 countries and their official website states: "The Foundation is independent and under the control of its Trustees who are required to act within the powers conferred upon them in our Articles of Association and in the best interests of the charity."

