Audi F1 drivers offer first look at stunning 2026 designs

Audi's two F1 drivers have taken to social media to show off their helmet designs for 2026, as well as the team's new race suits.

Audi have taken over the Sauber team, and are joining the F1 grid both as a power unit manufacturer and as a team.

Their 2026 car launch takes place in Berlin on Tuesday, January 20.

It's the first time that the German car manufacturers have been a part of F1, and they have kept a large part of the outfit that was previously called Sauber the same, including drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Ahead of their 2026 launch, both drivers have been showing off their new outfits, with the Audi race suits looking similar to Mercedes' 2025 race suits due to the prominence of the Adidas brand.

38-year-old Hulkenberg looked sleek in his new Audi gear, and revealed his helmet design for the 2026 season, which is white with a black and red influence, largely expected to be the colours of Audi's first F1 livery, when they officially reveal it later today (January 20).

Bortoleto meanwhile, who is set to race in his sophomore season with the outfit, has revealed a helmet design that features the colours of the flag of Brazil, his home country.

When is Audi's car launch event?

Audi are set to become the fourth team to unveil their 2026 car design so far this year, at a special event in Berlin.

Following Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Haas, Audi will show off their livery and full car design with the show in Berlin kicking off on Tuesday January 20 at 7pm local time (6pm GMT).

Following that event, a select group of fans and media personnel will get a closer look at the 2026 car design and livery in another event in Berlin on Wednesday, January 21.

F1 fans can watch Audi's season launch via a live stream on the official Audi F1 website, as well as on their YouTube channel.

