Audi F1 star Nico Hulkenberg could be set to pick up a multi-million Euro bonus in his first season with the German outfit if he manages to replicate his 2025 form.

Last season saw Hulkenberg finally make it onto an F1 podium after 250 grands prix starts, beating seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to P3 on home turf at the British Grand Prix.

The German racer picked up 15 points from his Silverstone triumph alone, finishing the season tied with rookie Isack Hadjar, after both drivers accumulated 51 points.

Ahead of his first season driving for fellow German icon Audi, reports in foreign media have claimed the 38-year-old has struck a deal that could see him pick up an additional €50,000 for every point he earns with the rebranded squad in 2026.

With new regulations entering the sport, not even the drivers know how the competitive order of the grid will unfold in 2026.

However, if Hulkenberg replicates his 51-point tally from last season and reports of the bonus agreement prove true, he could be looking to take home an eye-watering €2,550,000 on top of his first Audi F1 salary.

Will Audi keep F1 driver duo beyond 2026?

Audi would have perhaps been better off implementing a 2026 points-scoring incentive for Hulkenberg's team-mate, Gabriel Bortoleto.

The rookie only managed to pick up 19 points in his maiden F1 campaign and after 24 rounds of racing alongside Hulkenberg, the Brazilian driver's best finish in 2025 was sixth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It didn't appear as though Bortoleto endured an awful first season in the sport but the 21-year-old picked up the least amount of points out of the drivers that managed to score any in 2025.

He bested only Franco Colapinto, who failed to score a single point in 2025, and Jack Doohan, who also picked up zero before being dropped by Alpine after just six rounds.

Audi will be hoping the ex-McLaren junior comes into his own this season as he and Hulkenberg are both handed the opportunity to show off their potential with a new team under new regulations.

If either driver fails to impress however, they could be out of a full-time seat entirely given that both their contracts only run until the end of the 2026 campaign.

To add to the pressure, a whopping 16 out of the 22 drivers lining up on this year's grid do not have a confirmed spot 2027, meaning this whole championship could act as an audition for any rival drivers hoping to catch Audi's eye.

