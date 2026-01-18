F1 legend claims team with ZERO titles has real chance to become champions

Former F1 champion Damon Hill has warned fans that they could be shocked by the identity of 2026's champion.

The sweeping regulation changes being introduced this year are some of the biggest in the sport's history, and are expected to alter the balance of power on the grid for some time.

Hill admitted that pundits have 'no idea' who's going to launch into the new season with the best machinery, discussing the way the cars will be 'completely different' – even down to the way they're driven.

Aston Martin are a popular choice to take a leap forward from their mid-table spot, thanks largely to their hiring of Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

Hill: We can't assume 2025 form will carry over

Hill, in a conversation about whether Lando Norris could defend his championship this year, admitted: "Well, all bets are off for this year.

"We have no idea who is going to have the form. We can't assume that people who found their feet with these the last regulations, which were sort of Venturi ground effect cars, will be able to follow through.

"I mean, some of it will follow through. The power units are completely different. They've got to share 50 per cent of their power from electric battery power, so storage on the car. So the way the cars will be driven, the way they're designed, the way they work aerodynamically is completely different."

He continued: "Yes, you could [see a changing of the guard in F1 this year]. I mean, we could see a complete surprise. Something like when Jenson Button won with Brawn, they surprised everyone because they saw through the regulations.

"And the master of seeing through the regulations is Adrian Newey, who's gone to Aston Martin. He left Red Bull and Max Verstappen behind, and Christian Horner has left that team anyway. But he's gone off to Aston Martin.”

"So we're sort of expecting him to wave his magic wand over Aston Martin. It could happen."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton all smiles after Ferrari reveal as Red Bull on limit for engine rules

Related