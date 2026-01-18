Red Bull F1 launched their official 2026 team kit on Thursday night and there's only one way to describe it — meh.

Yes, this may seem like the apathetic response typical of a generation oversaturated with content — making it difficult for anything to truly stand out these days — but this reaction summarises my attitude to F1 merchandise in general.

Whether you're Red Bull or Haas, Ferrari or McLaren, a polo top littered with tech and finance sponsors priced at £80 makes me balk: "Ha! You must be having a laugh."

You see, there was a time where F1 epitomised glamour and style, where you'd drop on a Rothmans Williams jacket on Etsy and sigh that you'd never be able to afford such a garment.

Red Bull 2026 kit lacks character

Sure, Red Bull's new kit is a brighter blue than the last lot, and yes, it's a pleasing rendition of the 'Pin Pals' from The Simpsons — Homer's bowling team that Mr Burns usurps and brutally kicks Otto out of — but beyond that, would I proudly show it to my children 20 years later and pass it down as a family heirloom. No.

Sometimes certain F1 liveries or kits start out inconspicuous, then as the years pass and sentimentality roots its claws in, you can become quite fond of pieces (for some reason the Kingfisher Force India era really tickles me).

At the same time, F1 teams aren't high fashion brands. Their apparel is meant to clothe the team practically, while showing off their sponsors and creating a brand identity which, let's face it, in F1 is never go to push the needle too far.

But, when those same designs are being marketed to fans for £80 plus, you wish that Red Bull had tried a little harder this year, particularly given it's their first year as a power unit manufacturer and with Ford.

Undoubtedly there will be several limited edition merch drops across the season, and, in fairness, individual drivers are increasingly injecting their own apparel with their individual identity, giving fans more bang for their buck (Hamilton and Plus 44, Verstappen and Simply Lovely, Ricciardo and Enchante).

As for Red Bull's 2026 kit, it gets rating of 5/10 for me. Nice bit of blue, but if you're gonna bowl, go bigger!

