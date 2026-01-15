close global

Jack Doohan and Daniel Ricciardo share a joke at the Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star turns to AI after pre-season axe

F1 star turns to AI after pre-season axe

Sheona Mountford
Jack Doohan and Daniel Ricciardo share a joke at the Canadian Grand Prix

Axed F1 star Jack Doohan already has a new venture and it has nothing to do with motor racing.

Only a year ago, the Australian star was making his F1 debut with Alpine, but after a year relegated to their reserve ranks, Doohan has now left the team altogether in a 'mutual agreement'.

Doohan's inability to secure points in the opening six rounds of the 2025 season instigated an abrupt switch with Franco Colapinto, who, unfortunately, fared no better in his first season with Alpine.

Following Doohan's exit as reserve driver, Alpine's test and reserve driver lineup is comprised of Estonian and seasoned FP1 driver Paul Aron alongside F2 star Kush Maini.

What will Jack Doo next?

While a switch to Super Formula beckons, Doohan has recently been confirmed in a surprising new role alongside Oakberry founder Georgios Frangulis.

According to Boardroom, the ex F1 driver will be teaming up with Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend to launch 'PromptShop', a marketplace for AI solutions which tests and approves AI tools before listing them.

The platform will launch in early 2026, and 'PromptShop' brands itself as 'AI’s closest equivalent to the App Store — a quality filter in a space overflowing with options.⁠'

Doohan and Frangulis are also joined by Pilatus Capital partners William James and George Allen, with CTO Erik Cupsa leading engineering and COO Gil Malaguti involved early on the operating side.

RED BULL F1 2026 CAR LAUNCH: Date, start time and free live stream

