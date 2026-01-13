F1 star leaves team ahead of 2026 season as official statement issued

Alpine F1 star Jack Doohan has left the team ahead of the 2026 season, an official statement has confirmed.

Doohan started 2025 with a full-time seat at Alpine where he was completing his rookie season in the sport, but was axed after just six races, with Franco Colapinto taking his place instead and Doohan stepping away from racing for the rest of 2025.

Now, with a move to Super Formula potentially on the horizon, Alpine have confirmed that the Australian racing star has left the team, not taking up a reserve driver role for 2026.

"BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 world championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities," an official statement read.

"Jack became the first member of the Alpine Academy to graduate into a race seat with the team when he made his grand prix debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"The team would like to thank Jack for his commitment and professionalism to the team for the past four years, both on and off track, and wishes him all the best for the future."

What’s next for Jack Doohan?

Having sat out the remainder of the 2025 season, Doohan then took part in a post-season Super Formula test, with a move to the series a likely option for the 22-year-old.

However, in the post-season test at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, he crashed out at the same corner three days in a row, unable to negotiate the notoriously difficult Degner 1 section of the track.

Nevertheless, it seems as though a move to the series is likely for 2026, and that could really reinvigorate his career, with a title fight in that particular series working wonders for both Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa's racing careers in the last few years.

On top of this, Doohan has been linked with a reserve driver role at Haas for 2026, as part of their new partnership with Toyota, with Doohan's test coming with the Toyota-sponsored Kondo Racing team.

