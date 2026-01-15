close global

Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

New boss reveals team 'sick' of Lewis Hamilton saying

New boss reveals team 'sick' of Lewis Hamilton saying

Kerry Violet
Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

A new boss has revealed how he used the wise words of F1 legend Lewis Hamilton to motivate his team, to the point that they were 'sick' of hearing about the seven-time champion.

2026 will mark Hamilton's 20th season in F1 and both the success and the longevity of his career have attributed to his status as an icon even outside of motorsport.

The 41-year-old's determination may have been wearing thin during his first season with the struggling Ferrari squad but one saying in particular has now been highlighted by new Manchester United boss Michael Carrick.

The 44-year-old beat fellow Manchester United alumni Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy to the job of interim boss after Ruben Amorim was sacked earlier this month.

Carrick will now lead the Premier League club until the end of the season to allow a thorough search for a permanent coach to take place before a replacement is selected.

How Hamilton's determination motivated Middlesbrough

Before being handed the temporary role with Manchester United at the start of 2026, Carrick was appointed head coach of Middlesbrough in October 2022.

He held the position at the Championship club until last summer, when he was sacked despite having only signed a new three-year deal in June 2024.

During his final weeks at Middlesbrough in 2025, Carrick told Rio Ferdinand Presents that he had repeatedly quoted Hamilton to convey an important mindset during his time at the club.

Sharing how he used the F1 icon to motivate his players, Carrick said: "I used to say this to the lads at Middlesbrough all the time. They're probably sick of me saying it."

"I've seen a quote from Lewis Hamilton. Unbelievable quote saying, 'If I feel comfortable in the car, I'm not driving fast enough.'

"Don't you ever be comfortable because if you're comfortable you're not pushing enough."

