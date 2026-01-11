New Williams driver signing sparks excitement

Williams F1 team have announced the signing of an exciting young prospect to their driver academy.

Italian F4 Championship winner Kean Nakamura-Berta has joined the driver academy as an 18-year-old who has achieved much success in karting and junior categories.

The Japanese-Slovak racer won both the Italian F4 Championship and E4 Championship with Prema Racing in 2025, but also claimed five karting titles between 2019-2022 as a youngster.

18-year-old Nakamura-Berta is seen as a real coup for Williams, with his early career somewhat similar to F1 star Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes handed Antonelli his rookie season in F1 in 2025, after he had also previously won the Italian F4 Championship as a 16-year-old.

Nakamura-Berta is now set to compete in the Middle East Regional Formula championship and the Formula Regional European Championship in 2026, but he will be under the wing of Williams.

"I’m very excited to be joining the Williams F1 team driver academy this year," Nakamura-Berta said following the announcement.

"It’s a team that has achieved so much and has a vast history, and I’m proud to be part of it. Racing in Formula Regional will be a new challenge but one that I’m especially looking forward to.

"Thank you to everyone at Williams for believing in me, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter!"

Williams looking towards the future?

There's no doubt that Williams are on an upward trajectory, finishing fifth in the constructors' championship in 2025 and securing two grand prix podiums through Carlos Sainz.

They have arguably one of the best driver lineups on the F1 grid, with Sainz joined by Alex Albon, who himself finished eighth in the drivers' championship.

But Sainz is 31, while his team-mate Albon is 29, potentially leading Williams to start thinking about the future and young racing stars that they can try and develop for years to come.

Sporting director at Atlassian Williams F1 team, Sven Smeets, commented: "We’re thrilled to have Kean join the Williams F1 team driver academy at this key moment in his career.

"He has shown a lot of promise, proving that he is capable of learning, adapting and ultimately winning championships.

"We look forward to working with him this year and will watch keenly as he hits the track."

