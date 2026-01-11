F1 champion turned into a 'hermit' after Le Mans crash

The 1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell revealed he became a 'hermit' after his crash at Le Mans in 2010, and also the unique therapy that helped him recover.

Mansell made his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut at the ripe old age of 56, alongside his sons Greg and Leo Mansell, competing in the Ginetta-Zytek GZ09S prototype.

However, his debut lasted less than 20 minutes before he crashed out at the Mulsanne corner at 240mph, caused by a puncture.

Mansell waited in the car for several minutes before he was carried off into an ambulance and taken to the circuit's medical centre.

The champion then was taken from the medical centre to a local hospital, but it was later reported that he was 'fine' after suffering a 'bump on the head'.

Mansell discusses brain injury recovery

It was later revealed, however, that the crash had caused a bleed on his brain, with Mansell reflecting on the period during an interview with The Times.

“I turned into a hermit and refused to leave the house. I wouldn’t go out, I wouldn’t see anyone," he revealed.

The now 72-year-old also added that the crash and his recovery was 'the most scary thing' he had ever been through.

Mansell's accident left him unable to talk properly for months, but a new hobby helped him retrain his brain - magic tricks.

It was magic, he claimed, that helped bring him back out and into society, even joining the illustrious Magic Circle.

Mansell brought his magic tricks to the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock, practising his slight of hand with a card trick for the Williams team.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Related