close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Carlos Sainz, Photoshop, Red Bull Racing

How Carlos Sainz nearly became a Red Bull driver

How Carlos Sainz nearly became a Red Bull driver

Sheona Mountford
Carlos Sainz, Photoshop, Red Bull Racing

F1 star Pierre Gasly revealed how Carlos Sainz was an option for a Red Bull driver promotion.

Both Gasly and Sainz started their F1 career within the Red Bull family, making their respective debuts with Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls).

While Sainz left the Red Bull fold for Renault towards the end of the 2017 season, Gasly remained within the driver pool until he received the call up to replace Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull for the 2019 season.

Speaking to F1.com, Gasly reflected on the period and receiving one of the most coveted seats in F1, but also divulged that Sainz was a contender for the 2019 drive.

"I did four or five races in 2017, and then I started the season in 2018. In the second race, bang – P4 in Bahrain. It created straight away massive hype," Gasly explained.

"Right after Budapest, Daniel announced he was leaving. I remember arriving in Greece for my holiday, and it was like, 'Whoa, Daniel is going'.

"Red Bull had Carlos Sainz as an option and they had me. It's between Sainz and myself. The phone rang and Helmut told me 'Okay, you're a Red Bull Racing driver at the start of next year' – this was six months into my first [full] season in F1."

Sainz lucky to miss out on Red Bull drive?

Gasly was brutally demoted back down to Toro Rosso halfway through the 2019 season, thus triggering a driver merry-go-round that is yet to come to a standstill.

Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have all unsuccessfully followed in Gasly's footsteps, with Isack Hadjar the latest driver on the grid to sample the poisoned chalice second seat.

Sainz was once again tipped for a Red Bull drive when he was displaced from Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton, but the team opted to retain Perez for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Unable to secure a drive at a top team, Sainz joined Williams last year, where he secured two podiums and proved why he should be considered one of the most sought after drivers on the F1 grid.

READ MORE: Could this F1 champion’s son be a future Ferrari driver?

Related

Red Bull F1 Carlos Sainz Pierre Gasly

Latest News

How Carlos Sainz nearly became a Red Bull driver
F1 News & Gossip

How Carlos Sainz nearly became a Red Bull driver

  • 43 minutes ago
Alex Dunne reveals the REAL reason he left McLaren
McLaren

Alex Dunne reveals the REAL reason he left McLaren

  • 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff teases new role for George Russell
Mercedes

Toto Wolff teases new role for George Russell

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA meeting confirmed as Wolff could block Horner return
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA meeting confirmed as Wolff could block Horner return

  • 3 hours ago
Marko claims Horner plotted to get him 'suspended'
F1 News & Gossip

Marko claims Horner plotted to get him 'suspended'

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes axe F1 distraction
Toto Wolff

Mercedes axe F1 distraction

  • Yesterday 22:55
More news

Most read

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
75.000+ views

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover

  • 30 december
 Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
7.500+ views

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

  • 2 january
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
7.500+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

  • 6 january
 The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
5.000+ views

The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career

  • 30 december
 F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed
4.000+ views

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed

  • 2 january
 Lewis Hamilton's dad announces new racing series
4.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton's dad announces new racing series

  • 4 january

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x