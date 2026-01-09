Former Red Bull F1 mechanic Calum Nicholas was forced to address false claims he had passed away on social media.

Nicholas spent a decade at Red Bull as their senior engine technician, before stepping away from the F1 paddock and instead assuming an ambassadorial role for the team.

Since the publication of his memoir, 'Life in the Pitlane', Nicholas' personality has only become more recognisable, making several media appearances and offering insight into his F1 experiences.

Taking to social media in a recent post, however, Nicholas revealed that he had come across a Facebook post that had claimed he had died.

Calum Nicholas forced to address fake death post

Nicholas wrote on X: "This is an odd thing to have to tweet…I woke up this morning to a few messages from people who’d seen a Facebook post claiming I had died.

"This is factually incorrect. To the disappointment of many, I’m sure, I am very much still alive (at least, physically).

"I am going skiing today though, so theres hope for you yet.

"Have a great day. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet."

Social media abuse has become an important topic in F1, rearing its head at the close of 2025 following the vile abuse and death threats Kimi Antonelli was subjected to.

A mistake from the Mercedes star at the 2025 Qatar GP let Lando Norris past, prompting Red Bull's Gianpiero Lambiase and Helmut Marko to claim he did so on purpose.

While Red Bull later apologised for their comments and said there was no evidence whatsoever Antonelli's mistake had been intentional, the Italian still received abuse online.

Mercedes looked into the threats Antonelli received, and flagged over 1100 'severe or suspect comments' across the young driver's social media accounts.

