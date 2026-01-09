Ferrari included in iconic Olympic ceremony

Ferrari F1 team shared the special part the iconic marque played in the 2026 Winter Olympics torch bearing ceremony.

The 25th edition of the Winter Olympics will take place across Lombardy and Northeast Italy from February 6 until February 22, with anticipation building across the country ahead of the event.

At both the Summer and Winter Olympics, the torch relay is an integral part of the Games' build up, with the Olympic flame initially being lit in Olympia. Then, following a handover ceremony in Athens, it arrived in Rome with the torch relay moving through all 110 provinces of Italy, before eventually ending up at the San Siro stadium for the opening ceremony of the Games.

The latest stop on the way to Milan saw the torch being carried through the home of Ferrari, Maranello, where the torch was passed in front of the Museo Ferrari.

Shared on Ferrari's Instagram story, a reel from the museum showed fans waving Prancing Horse flags as the torch was passed outside the museum and proudly presented in front of a fleet of Ferrari supercars.

Ferrari and the Winter Olympics

Maranello was not the only link to Ferrari on the Olympic touch relay, with some of their drivers also featuring throughout the ceremony.

Ferrari's 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Antonio Fuoco returned home to Calabria where he carried the torch along the Catanzaro seafront.

Meanwhile, former F1 star and reigning WEC champion for Ferrari, Antonio Giovinazzi, also enjoyed a slice of the action, carrying the torch through the streets of Massafra.

Ferrari have been involved in the Winter Olympics before, bringing a Formula 1 car to the opening ceremony at the 2006 Games in Torino, where Luca Badoer performed donuts for the crowd and proved once again the team's status as a national symbol of Italy.

