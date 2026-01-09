Think you know Formula 1? Try this F1 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' quiz

So some of you may be aware that in the popular TV quiz show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' there was recently a Formula 1 question.

No, I don't mean the one Jeremy Clarkson hosts in the UK, we are talking the Italian version (Gerry Scotti if you are asking)... which probably means you didn't catch it.

No worries, because we have that all here for you to check out without spoilers appearing on this page. But moving on to the point of this little piece I thought how would an F1 version of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' pan out?

Like the geek I am, I've written 15 questions ranging from 'this is easy Dan give us the tough stuff', to 'Dan you are an F1 nerd and you seriously need to get out more'.

So test your knowledge to see if you can win a million pounds (euros, dollars...)* just based off of your F1 knowledge.

I'll give you three lifelines of 'Another chance' (I'll allow one wrong answer), 'Ask AI' (you can't always trust them you know), or 'Ask a friend' (just ask your mate, Dad etc)

Answers are at the bottom of the page. Good luck!

*No actual prize money paid out (ha!)

'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' F1 edition

1 (£100). Which flag signals the end of an F1 race?

A) Yellow

B) Red

C) Chequered

D) Green



2 (£200). Which British driver won the 2008 F1 world championship?

A) Jenson Button

B) Lewis Hamilton

C) David Coulthard

D) Nigel Mansell



3 (£300). What is the home circuit of the British Grand Prix as of 2026?

A) Brands Hatch

B) Donington Park

C) Silverstone

D) Goodwood



4 (£500). Which team did Michael Schumacher win most of his world titles with?

A) Williams

B) Mercedes

C) Ferrari

D) McLaren



5 (£1,000). Which driver has the most consecutive F1 grand prix wins?

A) Lewis Hamilton

B) Sebstian Vettel

C) Alberto Ascari

D) Max Verstappen



6 (£2,000). Who was Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes in the 2016 season?

A) Valtteri Bottas

B) Jenson Button

C) Nico Rosberg

D) George Russell



7 (£4,000). Which British driver won the F1 world championship in 1992?

A) Damon Hill

B) Nigel Mansell

C) Jackie Stewart

D) Jenson Button



8 (£8,000). Which of these drivers placed highest in their F1 debut race?

A) Lewis Hamilton

B) Nico Rosberg

C) Jean Alesi

D) Jacques Villeneuve



9 (£16,000). Which of these circuits has hosted the most F1 championship grands prix?

A) Monza

B) Silverstone

C) Monaco

D) Spa-Francorchamps



10 (£32,000). Which driver finished second in the championship when Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 title?

A) Damon Hill

B) Michael Schumacher

C) Heinz-Harald Frentzen

D) Mika Hakkinen



11 (£64,000). Which team won the very first F1 world championship race in 1950?

A) Ferrari

B) Maserati

C) Alfa Romeo

D) Cooper



12 (£125,000). Which of these rare events took place at the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix?

A) The race winner run out of fuel crossing the line

B) Only two drivers stood on the podium

C) The safety car crashed

D) Over half of the finishing drivers didn't make a pit-stop



13 (£250,000). At which circuit did Ayrton Senna achieve his first F1 victory?

A) Monaco

B) Estoril

C) Donington Park

D) Spa-Francorchamps



14 (£500,000). Who was the last driver to achieve a front-row grid slot at every race of an F1 season?

A) Jacques Villeneuve

B) Nigel Mansell

C) Alain Prost

D) Damon Hill



15(£1,000,000). Which driver has finished runner-up in the world championship the most times along with Stirling Moss?

A) Alain Prost

B) Graham Hill

C) Sebastian Vettel

D) Fernando Alonso



Answers:

1. C) Chequered

2. B) Lewis Hamilton

3. C) Silverstone

4. C) Ferrari

5. D) Max Verstappen (10)

6. C) Nico Rosberg

7. B) Nigel Mansell

8. D) Jacques Villeneuve (2nd, 1996 Australian GP)

9. A) Monza (75)

10. C) Heinz-Harald Frentzen (Michael Schumacher was disqualified)

11. C) Alfa Romeo

12. B) Only two drivers stood on the podium

13. B) Estoril (1985)

14. D) Damon Hill (1996)

15. A) Alain Prost (1983, 1984, 1988, 1990)



