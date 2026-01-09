An F1 question just appeared on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

All us F1 fans have watched 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' and wondered just how well we would do on it.

I'm sure you've all screamed answers at the TV when the person in the hot seat is slightly unsure, and then we deliver a face palm when they guess the wrong answer... or maybe that was just me.

Anyway, now it's time to really test your knowledge to see how well you know F1 as a question on the sport appeared on the Italian version of the programme hosted by Gerry Scotti.

So that might already give you a clue as to what the question was about (if you didn't already check the URL), and I'm sure you won't be surprised to know the topic of Ferrari came up.

What F1 question appeared on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

Right, your here for the question so here it is:

'Chi e stato l'ultimo pilota della Ferrari a fregiarsi del titolo di campione del Mondo?' Oh sorry, in English, 'Who was the last Ferrari driver to win the world title?'

Your options are A) Fernando Alonso, B) Sebastian Vettel, C) Kimi Raikkonen, D) Felipe Massa.

SPOLIERS...

The answer is A) Alonso, who of course won the title in 2010 and 201... ok, FINE. The answer is C) Kimi Raikkonen who triumphed in his first season with the team in 2007 pipping McLaren pair Lewis Hamilton and Alonso by a single point.

Alonso of course was a narrow runner-up for Ferrari in 2010 and 2012 and a more distant 2nd place in 2013. Massa missed out on the title by a point (and a corner) to Hamilton in 2008, while Vettel also lost out to Mercedes' Hamilton in 2017 and 2018 as runner-up.

Oh, you were wondering how much that question was worth? Some of you may have found that incredibly easy if you are big F1 fans so may also be surprised to know it was worth €30,000 (£26,000).

And did our contestant get it right? Well, he seemed unsure at first despite siding towards Kimi Raikkonen, but you will be pleased to know he followed his instincts to get the question correct on his way to a cool €150,000. Nice work, signore.

READ MORE: Ferrari take on new power unit partnership in stunning experiment

Related