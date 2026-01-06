Ferrari take on new power unit partnership in stunning experiment

Ferrari have reportedly started a new power unit partnership, designed to try and experiment with a new concept.

2026 sees wholesale power unit changes sweeping into F1, with the emphasis on electrical energy being tripled, meaning the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units will run 50-50 between electrical energy and the internal combustion engine.

On top of this, the internal combustion engine will be able to be run off 100 per cent sustainable fuels, as F1 try to reach their target of carbon neutrality by 2030.

The new power units will also put extra responsibility on the drivers, who will have the use of a new 'overtake mode' available to them, as well as needing to manage their battery more throughout a lap.

And Ferrari, who are trying to bounce back and make ground in 2026 after a torrid 2025 season, have reportedly come up with a clever concept that could help them make marginal gains.

Motorsport.It have reported that the team have started testing cylinder heads made of both aluminium and a new steel alloy simultaneously.

Historically, aluminium on its own has been thought to be the best material for cylinder heads, but with rules on the minimum weight of power units being increased to 150kg in 2026, Ferrari reportedly believe using the slightly heavier steel alloy will allow for higher pressures and temperatures during the ignition process in the cylinder.

That should result in more efficient combustion. However, the durability of these new cylinder heads has been called into question due to only four combustion engines being allowed to be used throughout the 2026 season. Therefore, the above publication have suggested that Ferrari have enlisted the help of Austrian hybrid engine specialists AVL to help them with their cylinder head design.

Motorsport.It have also reported that progress has been made in recent months which has led Ferrari to the decision to focus entirely on the new steel cylinder heads.

Can Ferrari make ground on rivals in 2026?

For the third time in seven seasons, Ferrari finished the 2025 season without a single grand prix victory.

That was especially disappointing for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who joined the team hoping to once again challenge for a record-breaking eighth title, but couldn't even get himself onto a grand prix podium.

While Hamilton's form was poor, both he and Charles Leclerc struggled with the inconsistencies of the SF-25, and will be desperate for their team to give them better machinery in 2026.

And that may well happen with the new regulations set to see a shake up of the competitive order.

Mercedes are the team rumoured to be best placed to master the regulation changes, but Ferrari will hope to make gains and more seriously challenge for race victories across the season.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton needs to change, not Ferrari

