Oscar Piastri absent from McLaren's 'victory lap' tour

Fresh off the back of a tense championship finale, F1’s newest champion Lando Norris and McLaren CEO Zak Brown are taking their success on tour, but Oscar Piastri will not be coming along for the ride.

In 2025, McLaren's stellar driver duo went head to head, with both Norris and Piastri fighting for their maiden title victory.

Despite the Aussie racer having led the title race for 15 out of the 24 championship rounds, it was his British team-mate who clinched victory in Abu Dhabi, winning his first championship by just two points.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen came a close second whilst Piastri had to settle for third.

As F1 enjoys the off-season before a major overhaul of the sport in 2026, Norris and Brown will take to the stage for a world exclusive event at London’s Eventim Apollo on February 22, 2026, where the papaya pair will revisit their recent championship success.

Lando Norris & Zak Brown head for London

Ahead of the 2026 season-opener on March 8, Brown and Norris will take to the stage in London in front of fans to put on a show that unpacks their double championship success of 2025.

But despite Piastri playing a huge part of the team's ability to secure the team title way back at the Singapore Grand Prix, he will not be joining his team-mate and F1 boss on tour.

Victory Lap with Lando Norris & Zak Brown will see the F1 champion and the CEO of McLaren Racing share their insight into what it took to win both the drivers' and the constructors' titles for the first time since 1998, with audience members also offered the opportunity to throw their own questions at the duo.

The floor will be open to questions on everything from the team's early-season dominance to their fiercely contested drivers’ championship battle.

Have you always wanted to ask Zak Brown about McLaren's team orders and at times controversial strategy? Now is your chance.

Tickets for the February event go on sale on Friday, January 9 at 10am on the Fane website.

