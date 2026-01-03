Red Bull car's final design revealed and it looks absolutely astonishing

Adrian Newey's final Red Bull brainchild has been re-released, with the final design being revealed earlier this week.

The RB17 hypercar was being worked on by F1 design legend Newey before his departure from the team, with the Brit stopping his F1 operations before his hypercar work.

Newey has since departed Red Bull and joined Aston Martin, but the elite hypercar's 2.0 version has now been released, over two years after work begun on it.

Newey pledged his dedication to finalising the RB17 before his departure, and the car was designed, developed, and built entirely in-house.

The original version of the car cost buyers £5million to buy and is a collector's item, with it being a high-performance track car available for anybody to buy if they have the funds. It is described as the 'most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car.'

There are several changes to the original car design, with new LED front lights, which give the car more of a 'face', and differing cooling vents.

Rob Gray, technical director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies told TopGear.com about the second version of the car: "Adrian’s allowed [to consult on the project], and he’s still interested in what’s going on.

"But to an extent we got what we needed from him, we know what he wanted the car to look like and he’s always on the end of the phone if we need him."

Red Bull's RB17 Hypercar

At the heart of the hypercar lies a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis. Power comes from a naturally aspirated mid-mounted V10 engine that screams to a stratospheric 15,000rpm, working in tandem with a carbon fibre gearbox to propel the rear wheels.

This fearsome combination promises top speeds exceeding 350 kilometres per hour, with the car also having advanced ground effects and equipped with an energy recovery system (ERS), which has been a long-standing feature of F1 cars.

There were only 50 units slated for production of the original model, and potential buyers were invited to express their interest directly to Red Bull, with most of the high-performance vehicles being snapped up even before production started in early 2025.

RB17 owners will also be invited to on-track training, Red Bull simulators and other experiences as part of the £5 million price tag.

