Axed Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that his contract prevented him from talking to rival teams.

Tsunoda will spend 2026 as Red Bull's test and reserve driver, after the team made the decision to promote Isack Hadjar to the main squad and provide youngster Arvid Lindblad with an F1 opportunity at Racing Bulls.

The Japanese racer was unable to master the difficult set up that suits Max Verstappen's driving style and frequently underperformed on Saturday's, which essentially left Red Bull with one car fighting out at the front.

Nevertheless, the lack of interest from rival teams came as a surprise to some and Tsunoda has divulged why he hasn't found a seat elsewhere.

Speaking to the media prior to the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Tsunoda revealed: "Well, I didn't have options, the thing is my contract was there so I couldn't do much.

"I had some interest externally but yeah, the contract didn't really allow me to talk with them. That's why I was fully focused on the Red Bull season; it was my priority for the last few years to be in the Red Bull family because it's the place where I grew up as well."

Tsunoda: 'I'm p****d off!'

Tsunoda then shared his emotions after being told he had lost his seat, claiming it was former chief Helmut Marko who had delivered the bad news.

"I'm disappointed obviously and p****d off," Tsunoda continued.

"How I was told - it was right after the race, from Helmut privately, that I'm not going to race next year so I think that's it.

"But surprisingly I'm okay... I mean not okay, but like I'm surviving okay. The day after, the morning I ordered breakfast as usual, same food.

"Probably I'm not recognising enough that it will be the last race for this year or at least for next year so maybe I'll feel more after Abu Dhabi, but yeah, that's how it went and how I feel now."

