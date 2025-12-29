Former F1 team boss explains how Max Verstappen will avoid terrible Fernando Alonso mistake

Former F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has revealed why he believes Max Verstappen will continue to win in the sport, unlike Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen is already a four-time world champion at the age of 28, and last year was the first time since 2020 that he has not ended the season as world champion, missing out by two points to Lando Norris.

The fact that Verstappen was even in a championship battle was a credit to him, with Red Bull only able to finish third in the constructors' championship.

Alonso, meanwhile, was once again struggling in the midfield in 2025, with an Aston Martin team who have regressed in recent years compared to 2023. Alonso is a two-time world champion, but the most recent of his titles will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, while he has not won a grand prix since 2013.

Since that 32nd career race victory, Alonso has driven for McLaren, Alpine and Aston Martin, only adding nine podiums since leaving Ferrari.

Now, Steiner has said that Alonso's habit of 'picking the wrong car' will not apply to Verstappen, suggesting that the Dutchman will leave Red Bull if they are not the quickest team and continue to win in F1.

"I think that Max will be in the right car," Steiner said on the Red Flags podcast. "So he will continue with the success. I think he's very smart and surrounded by smart people.

"I think that his contract is open and whoever has got the leading car wants Max Verstappen and they will make it happen and I think he can make it happen for on his side with the contract he's into it. So I think he already planned for that, that he's not making a move like I say as a Fernando Alonso. I mean Fernando was very good to pick the wrong car all the time, you know.

"Fernando was a talent in that league but he just couldn't do it because he always put himself in the wrong car but I think Max will not make that mistake because between Jos his father and Raymond Vermeulen they will make sure that they get him in the right car and that for also his confidence the people he's got around so I don't think we have to worry about that."

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

In each of the past two seasons, Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull has been called into question, with the Dutchman thought to have performance-based exit clauses in his Red Bull contract.

There are new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026, which may just see a shake up of the competitive order in the sport.

Verstappen confirmed earlier this year that he will be staying at Red Bull in 2026, but it's largely thought that he will move teams ahead of 2027, if Red Bull are not the fastest team following the regulations reset.

Rumour has it that Mercedes are best-placed to master the new regulations, and they have been the team linked most strongly linked with Verstappen's services, particularly over the past 12 months.

If Red Bull do not provide him with a car capable of challenging for the title in 2026, then there will be question marks swirling once again around his future at the team.

