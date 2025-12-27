F1 has had an Animal Crossing crossover, and it's all thanks to one dedicated fan on social media.

Animal Crossing is a popular game series created by Nintendo in which you play as a human living within an island with animal neighbours, engaging in a number of activities such as fishing, bug catching and socialising.

Players can build an online community, and play with others around the world, and it has become one of the most popular games in the world.

Now, players can make use of an F1 makeover, with one fan on X showing off a collection of merchandise that they have created, available for players of the game to use if they should want to.

The dedicated fan has created Mercedes, McLaren, Haas and Ferrari merchandise, with hoodies, jackets and t-shirts available for users to wear in order to support their favourite F1 team via the game.

The F1 superfan took to X to show off their designs, in what was a very impressive display of fandom for the four teams on the grid.

When does F1 return?

While playing video games (whether F1-related or not) is a great way to pass the time, fans of the sport will be desperate to know when the F1 action is going to return after a thrilling 2025 season.

And we do not have to wait long after New Year to see the cars on track once more, with a shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya taking place at the end of January, before two three-day testing events at the Bahrain International Circuit in February.

We will then be able to see the 2026 competitive action get underway on March 6 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Next season is sure to be an exciting one, with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport.

REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?

Related