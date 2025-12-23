Red Bull F1 chief has role ‘terminated' days before Christmas

Former Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has been officially 'terminated' as a director of the team.

After over 20 years of service at the team, where he founded the Red Bull junior team and ushered in the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, Marko's exit was announced following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Now, it has been confirmed that Marko's role as Red Bull Racing Ltd's director has officially been terminated, with the authentication going through on December 19.

Alistair Rew has been appointed as a director of the team, alongside Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner back in July.

Rew is also the chief financial officer of Red Bull GmbH, while also being listed as a director of Red Bull Powertrains 2026 Ltd and Red Bull Advanced Services Ltd.

Marko's farewell statement to Red Bull

Regarding his exit, Marko said: "I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.”

