The F1 Store has gone live with an end-of-season sale with fans able to get their hands on 2025 merchandise for up to half price.

The official F1 team kit for Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and more are now included in the end of year sale which sees pieces worn by British champions Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris reduced by up to 50 per cent.

There is no code needed to access the latest deals, any discounts will be applied automatically. Don't miss out! The sale ends on December 31, 2025 at 11:59pm GMT, click here to browse the deals while stocks last.

Ferrari

2025 may not have been the most shining example of Ferrari's prowess on track but the Scuderia remains one of the most iconic brands in motorsport.

In the F1 Store's end-of-season sale, pieces for both Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc have been discounted, check out the best Ferrari deals below.

The Scuderia Ferrari 2025 oversized drivers t-shirt has been reduced from £81 down to £40.

Both red and white versions of Hamilton's first Ferrari cap have been dropped in price, if you wish to opt for the classic Rosso Corsa shade, it could be yours for £28 instead of £41. Not fussed with red? The seven-time champion's white Ferrari hat is now just £20. Click here to buy.

Leclerc's cap is also available in white and is now just £24, down from £41.

McLaren

With the constructors' championship and drivers' title both McLaren's, 2025 is a year to remember for the papaya outfit. Commemorate the season by purchasing the 2025 Norris driver t-shirt, available here for £47 instead of £68.

Want to give Oscar Piastri his credit for being the ultimate team player this year? Opt for the Aussie star's official polo instead. Click here to buy for £48 instead of £80.

After something a bit more memorable? The McLaren all cities dye t-shirt comes in a stylish burnt orange and features a graphic of a McLaren F1 car with every race destination of the team's triumphant season. Shop here while stocks last.

The 2025 clearance sale also includes the McLaren Night Race Nylon Bomber Jacket, now £57 down from £115. Click here to celebrate the Woking-based outfit.

Red Bull

The Milton Keynes-based squad's 2025 team t-shirt is also included in the end-of-season sale. Click here to get the latest Red Bull kit for half price.

The team's star driver Max Verstappen remains an icon of the energy drink giants despite losing his title of reigning champion this season. More of a fan of the Dutchman than Red Bull? Click here to get your hands on the Verstappen puzzle t-shirt in white and orange for the discounted price of £21.

A more stylish option in this year's F1 Store clearance sale is the Red Bull Racing oversized t-shirt, which is now available for half price. Click here to buy the item for £22 instead of £44.

Mercedes

The Silver Arrows are being tipped as a frontrunner for 2026 already, so why not get your hands on their official team kit ready for next year's championship?

The Mercedes adidas F1 2025 team t-shirt was originally £75 but is now reduced to £37. Click here to purchase the item in black or here to grab the piece in white.

Prefer to be dressed for the winter months? The Mercedes adidas tee is also available in a long sleeve design. The item was originally £85 and has now been reduced to £42.50. Click here to shop.

Aston Martin

It's not just the frontrunners of the 2025 championship who have merchandise up for grabs in this year's F1 Store clearance sale.

Silverstone squad Aston Martin have items discounted, including the official 2025 Fernando Alonso driver t-shirt and generic F1 team t-shirt.

The Aston Martin F1 2025 team cap is also included in the sale and is now reduced to £24 from £40.50. Click here to buy.

Williams had a much more successful season than they could ever have imagined and will be hoping to keep up the positive momentum heading into 2026. The Grove-based squad have some great merch deals up for grabs on the F1 Store including the Williams Racing 2025 hybrid jacket, available here for £113 instead of £162.

The Williams logo pocket t-shirt is also discounted and is on sale now for only £21.

The range of Williams t-shirts on sale also includes the Racing x Reflo Travel Helmet tee, which is now just £27 instead of £45. Click here to buy.

Writer's picks

There are plenty more deals on the F1 Store up for grabs depending on who your favourite driver and teams are.

But my favourites have to be the Scuderia Ferrari Race Jersey Puma polo, now reduced to £43 and the F1 Mitchell & Ness T-Shirt, which celebrates the championship's legacy since 1950.

And of course the sport's legacy cannot be celebrated without mentioning Ayrton Senna, which leads to one of the most in-demand pieces currently on sale. The unisex Ayrton Senna Sinninha tee features the iconic Brazilian cartoon graphic and is available here for £24 while clearance stocks last.

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton's career picked apart as Ferrari boss says he 'hopes' Brit is upset

Related