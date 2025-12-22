Puma release new Aston Martin merch and it doesn’t look like ANY other F1 kit

Licensed F1 apparel provider PUMA have released a new collection with Silverstone-based squad Aston Martin, and it's entirely different from any of their previous collections.

PUMA became an official F1 kit partner back in 2023 and currently produces merchandise for the Aston Martin and Ferrari F1 teams.

But whilst the standard approach to F1 teamwear is often predictable, this latest drop from PUMA and Aston Martin has taken a step away from the usual team releases and instead focuses on the unsung heroes at the AMR Technology Campus.

The new collection is inspired by workwear and is more casual, meaning the items are built for everyday wear. Click here to shop PUMA X Aston Martin Aramco F1 team kit now.

PUMA release Aston Martin F1 kit unlike any other

Your average F1 team kit would often heavily revolve around the star driver lineup, and never fear, PUMA still stock Fernando Alonso kit and official Lance Stroll merch. But this drop focuses on wearable pieces more akin to the type of clothes you may see drivers modelling on their way into the paddock on a race weekend media day.

This collection is for the fans who have never be drawn to F1 kit, those who are too cool to be seen wearing the usual sponsor-laden teamwear.

My personal favourite of the new pieces is the PUMA x Aston Martin Aramco full-zip hoodie, which comes in the team's classic striking green shade and is available to buy here.

But if the Aston Martin green isn't your style, the PUMA Full-Zip gear pants and matching jacket may well be as they are only sold in a sleek black shade.

Want to round off the outfit with official Aston Martin footwear? PUMA have released a new pair of their iconic unisex Speedcat Sneakers in collaboration with the F1 team. The shoes retail at £95 and are available to buy in black here.

The above items are currently all full price but PUMA have also kickstarted their end-of-season sale, which includes other motorsport teamwear and sees official Aston Martin and Ferrari merchandise reduced. Click here to shop now while the sale lasts.

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

