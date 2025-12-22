Audi F1 boss issues 2026 debut prediction and it's not good

Audi F1's chief operating officer Mattia Binotto has detailed expectations for their debut in 2026.

The German manufacturer completed their 100 per cent takeover of Sauber in 2024, going on a recruitment drive and welcoming former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as team principal to aid their aim of becoming a race winning team.

Speaking to Reuters about the new project in 2026, Binotto – responsible for their development activities at the Hinwil and Neuburg an der Donau facilities – tempered expectations ahead of their debut and revealed their target is for 2030.

"I think we need patience, we are still in that building phase," he said.

"I'm not expecting to have the best engine next year at all, but still it doesn't matter because we know that we have set our objectives for 2030.

"We don't intend to be a surprise next year."

Can Audi become a competitive force in F1?

Binotto did remain confident about the path the team were on, however, and added: "I think, as a project, we are going in the right path, the right direction and some credibility. We are building some credibility.

"I can see the dynamic, how much the dynamic has changed."

"For the employees, that's pretty clear. We are expanding, we are investing in the long term. Those facts are bringing a lot of credibility towards the project for the employees. There is no doubt that Audi is fully committed.

"The investments that we are doing currently with Audi, all of them are long-term projects because they are investments that we will see the return on them, in terms of performance, maybe in three or four years' time."

