Creating the perfect Christmassy F1 driver lineup
Creating the perfect Christmassy F1 driver lineup
'Twas the night before Christmas and not a creature was stirring.
Except for us, trying to think of endless Formula 1-based Christmas puns to create a complete F1 grid.
Firstly, let's start with some team names and who would be in charge, although they're probably all driving home for Christmas by now. Don't worry, it gets worse...
Christmas F1 teams
Myrhh-cedes would be looking to get back to winning ways under their Christmas-loving team principal Hoho Wolff, while Reindeer Fur-rari would be led by Rudolph the Fred-nosed Vasseur.
James Carols would retain his place at Williams (couldn't think of one), Red (and Green) Bull would head into the season with Laurent Mektrees, and Al-pine needles would of course be led by none other than Flavoursome Brie-atore.
Complete 2025 driver lineup
Isack of presents Hadjar (Red and Green Bull) David Cold-thard (Red and Green Bull)
Kimi Antonelfie (Myrrh-cedes) Val-turkey Bottas (Myrrh-cedes)
Rudolph Barrichello (Reindeer Fur-rrari) Lewis Boxing Day Ham-ilton (Reindeer Fur-rrari)
Oscar Pias-tree (McLaren) Landsnow Snowrris (McLaren)
Holly Bearman (Ghost of Christmas Haas) Esteban Christmas Socks-on (Ghost of Christmas Haas)
Franco Colapintsonchristmaseve (Al-pine needles) Mick Schu-cracker (Al-pine needles)
Liam Lawson of God (Racing Stuffing Balls) Yuki Tsnowda (Racing Stuffing Balls)
Lance Christmas Day Stroll (Aston Sprout-Fartin) Fernando Alonsnow (Aston Sprout-Fartin)
Nigel Tinsell (Williams) Carlos Sainz-ta Claus (Williams)
St Nicolas Hulkenberg (Audecorations) Gabriel Bortolet it snow (Audecorations)
And with that, we'll stop. Wishing you all a Merry Walker Christmas and a Happy New Year!
F1 HEADLINES: ‘Game over’ for Hamilton as Ferrari boss explores 2026 reshuffle
Related
Latest News
F1 Christmas True or False - Play along with Max Verstappen
- 1 hour ago
Creating the perfect Christmassy F1 driver lineup
- Today 09:57
Naughty or Nice? Ranking the 2025 F1 grid and handing out presents (or punishments)
- Yesterday 18:57
'Lots of sweets!' Lewis Hamilton on his ideal Christmas dinner
- Yesterday 16:56
Martin Brundle enjoys Christmas party with British F1 stars
- Yesterday 14:58
The ultimate F1 Christmas gift guide: A perfect present for all 11 teams
- Yesterday 12:57
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 6 december