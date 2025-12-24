Martin Brundle enjoys Christmas party with British F1 stars

Martin Brundle earned his ticket as part of the F1 'popular gang' and featured in a 'Rat Pack' Christmas party post from a host of iconic names in British motorsport.

Best known for his work as a Sky Sports F1 pundit these days, Brundle also competed in the sport from 1984 until 1996 and claimed nine podiums across his career.

Brundle's team-mates included champions such as Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher, but there is a few racing contemporaries he remains in close contact with.

Former racing driver Perry McCarthy — whose F1 link up in 1992 with Andrea Moda spiralled into disaster as the team's various issues prevented him from ever starting a race — recently shared his Christmas party celebrations on social media.

Brundle's Rat Pack hits London

From the photograph, it appears Brundle's generation of drivers were still in close contact with the F1 legend joined by the likes McCarthy, 1996 world champion Damon Hill, Brabham team-mate Mark Blundell, FIA steward Derek Warwick, Jonathan Palmer and Martin Donnelly.

McCarthy wrote in the caption: "A Merry Christmas from us lot to you. F1 Rat Pack 2025 yesterday - great food, lots of drinkies, laughter, great stories, relentless banter and of course animated debate on F1.

"A big shout-out to Fitz's Brasserie at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel London."

McCarthy then posed a question to any fans for the comments: "Can you name the Ratties?"

McCarthy is also famous for portraying The Stig during the first two series of BBC's Top Gear, the anonymous racing driver who evaluated the latest cars on the magazine show.

Thanks to the former racing driver's post, we are now all wondering which F1 drivers they were slagging off, who picked up the bill and what they thought of Kimpton's wine selection. The downside of having an active imagination, aye?

